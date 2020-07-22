1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B

Amenities

One Bedroom Condo for Rent in The Redwoods Community! - This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is 675 square feet and conveniently located on the 1st floor in The Redwoods Community! As you enter the unit, you are invited with the spacious living area that has ample natural lighting from the large sliding glass doors! Through the sliding glass doors, there is a outdoor fenced in patio for your enjoyment! Moving along to the kitchen, there is brand new vinyl plank flooring and a dining room with a ceiling fan. The kitchen has great storage and counter space, a large double sink sink with a garbage disposal that overlooks the breakfast bar, a dishwasher, and a gas range! The bathroom is spacious with a bathtub and shower and a cabinet vanity! The bedroom features a large window with a walk-in closet! Gas included, tenant responsible for all other utilities. 1 carport space included! The Redwoods Association provides a beautiful pool and spa, and laundry room for the residents.



Please call our office at 949-369-5555 to get pre-approved or visit our website at www.utopiamanagement.com to schedule a showing or for more information.



DRE# 01197438



No Pets Allowed



