1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B

1042 Cabrillo Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1042 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
One Bedroom Condo for Rent in The Redwoods Community! - This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is 675 square feet and conveniently located on the 1st floor in The Redwoods Community! As you enter the unit, you are invited with the spacious living area that has ample natural lighting from the large sliding glass doors! Through the sliding glass doors, there is a outdoor fenced in patio for your enjoyment! Moving along to the kitchen, there is brand new vinyl plank flooring and a dining room with a ceiling fan. The kitchen has great storage and counter space, a large double sink sink with a garbage disposal that overlooks the breakfast bar, a dishwasher, and a gas range! The bathroom is spacious with a bathtub and shower and a cabinet vanity! The bedroom features a large window with a walk-in closet! Gas included, tenant responsible for all other utilities. 1 carport space included! The Redwoods Association provides a beautiful pool and spa, and laundry room for the residents.

Please call our office at 949-369-5555 to get pre-approved or visit our website at www.utopiamanagement.com to schedule a showing or for more information.

DRE# 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B have any available units?
1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B have?
Some of 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B pet-friendly?
No, 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B offer parking?
Yes, 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B offers parking.
Does 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B have a pool?
Yes, 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B has a pool.
Does 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B have accessible units?
No, 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B has units with dishwashers.
