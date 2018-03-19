1006 Cabrillo Park Drive

Amenities

A must see 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs corner unit. Spacious living room with fireplace and laminate floors. Beautiful granite counters in kitchen with newer stove and refrigerator. Fresh custom paint throughout entire home. Living room and bedroom windows face landscape and pond giving home natural light. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, recreation room and hot sauna making this home feels like a resort. Just a few blocks from restaurants, shopping centers and the 55 & 5 fwy. It's a must see.