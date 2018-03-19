All apartments in Santa Ana
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1006 Cabrillo Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1006 Cabrillo Park Drive

1006 Cabrillo Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

granite counters
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
sauna
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
sauna
A must see 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs corner unit. Spacious living room with fireplace and laminate floors. Beautiful granite counters in kitchen with newer stove and refrigerator. Fresh custom paint throughout entire home. Living room and bedroom windows face landscape and pond giving home natural light. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, recreation room and hot sauna making this home feels like a resort. Just a few blocks from restaurants, shopping centers and the 55 & 5 fwy. It's a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive have any available units?
1006 Cabrillo Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive have?
Some of 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Cabrillo Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive has a pool.
Does 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Cabrillo Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
