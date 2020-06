Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY REMODELED!

Fantastic and beautifully upgraded unit for rent -- new floors, new paint, new bathroom and kitchen. Living room connects to the kitchen. Unit is equipped with all new appliances and a bonus washer/dryer for use. Separate garage space and parking space is included. Very very convenient. Close to public transit. Few mins to the freeway. Walkable to downtown San Mateo with numerous restaurants and shops. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity. Ready to move in.



A small pet is permitted for an additional $500 deposit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/205-n-claremont-st-san-mateo-ca-94401-usa-unit-207/9cfcd301-eda0-4954-bc1a-e51b12321f32



(RLNE5800548)