July 14 2020

Park Royal

Open Now until 6pm
651 N El Camino Real · (650) 830-7975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94401
North Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-203 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,438

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 06-102 · Avail. now

$2,448

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 04-301 · Avail. now

$2,463

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-202 · Avail. now

$3,258

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 05-202 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 04-302 · Avail. now

$3,313

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Royal.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live. We are convenient to both downtown San Mateo and Burlingame where you will find great dining at local favorites such as Flights, Pizzeria Delfina, Plant Caf, Sushi Sams and Stacks. Spend a day shopping along Burlingame Avenue, or head indoors at Hillsdale Shopping Center. Stock up on seasonal local produce at the San Mateo Farmers Market, Burlingames Fresh Market, or stop by Mollie Stones. We are close to Samtrans bus service and Caltrain and quickly accessible to Highway 92, 101 and 280. Our spacious, newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments have kitchens and baths with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinetry and lighting as well as generous walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers and complimentary Wi-Fi service inside your home. Enjoy abundant community amenities; including a 24-hour fitness center, relaxing spa, barbeque and lounge area. We offer bike storage as well as assigned and covered parking and are a pet-friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $39 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Parking: 1 Space.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Royal have any available units?
Park Royal has 13 units available starting at $2,438 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Royal have?
Some of Park Royal's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Royal currently offering any rent specials?
Park Royal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Royal pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Royal is pet friendly.
Does Park Royal offer parking?
Yes, Park Royal offers parking.
Does Park Royal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Royal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Royal have a pool?
Yes, Park Royal has a pool.
Does Park Royal have accessible units?
Yes, Park Royal has accessible units.
Does Park Royal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Royal has units with dishwashers.
