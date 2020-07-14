Amenities

Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live. We are convenient to both downtown San Mateo and Burlingame where you will find great dining at local favorites such as Flights, Pizzeria Delfina, Plant Caf, Sushi Sams and Stacks. Spend a day shopping along Burlingame Avenue, or head indoors at Hillsdale Shopping Center. Stock up on seasonal local produce at the San Mateo Farmers Market, Burlingames Fresh Market, or stop by Mollie Stones. We are close to Samtrans bus service and Caltrain and quickly accessible to Highway 92, 101 and 280. Our spacious, newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments have kitchens and baths with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinetry and lighting as well as generous walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers and complimentary Wi-Fi service inside your home. Enjoy abundant community amenities; including a 24-hour fitness center, relaxing spa, barbeque and lounge area. We offer bike storage as well as assigned and covered parking and are a pet-friendly community.