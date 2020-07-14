Amenities

Unit Amenities range recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed carport courtyard internet cafe parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking internet access online portal package receiving pet friendly

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! While our offices are temporarily closed for in-person visits, we are still available by phone and email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Life moves at a decadently tranquil pace at the Chesapeake Point Apartments in San Mateo. Embrace luxury amenities like a kinetic Fitness Center and sparkling pool and spa. Explore the nature around you with bayside parks, trails, beaches, golf courses and a marina. Take a trip to Downtown San Mateo for a diverse selection of retail excursions, entertainment options and sweet eateries. Serene and unhurried, natural and nurturing, Chesapeake Point is a place to revive, retreat and explore. A space to move at a pace of your own. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)