Chesapeake Point Apartments

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Regular Application: $26 Per lease signer and guarantor. Online Application: $16 Per lease signer
Deposit: $500-$700
Move-in Fees: $9 per leaseholder credit fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Carport,There are 100 assigned carports, reserved parking spaces available for rent, and uncovered unassigned stalls available to residents and their guests.