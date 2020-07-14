All apartments in San Mateo
Find more places like Chesapeake Point Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Mateo, CA
/
Chesapeake Point Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Chesapeake Point Apartments

1633 Marina Ct · (650) 215-6214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Browse Similar Places
San Mateo
See all
Marina Lagoon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA 94403
Marina Lagoon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1693B · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1645H · Avail. now

$3,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 1664B · Avail. now

$3,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1094 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1655A · Avail. now

$3,461

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 1674B · Avail. now

$3,534

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 1645B · Avail. now

$3,534

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chesapeake Point Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
carport
courtyard
internet cafe
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! While our offices are temporarily closed for in-person visits, we are still available by phone and email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Life moves at a decadently tranquil pace at the Chesapeake Point Apartments in San Mateo. Embrace luxury amenities like a kinetic Fitness Center and sparkling pool and spa. Explore the nature around you with bayside parks, trails, beaches, golf courses and a marina. Take a trip to Downtown San Mateo for a diverse selection of retail excursions, entertainment options and sweet eateries. Serene and unhurried, natural and nurturing, Chesapeake Point is a place to revive, retreat and explore. A space to move at a pace of your own. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Regular Application: $26 Per lease signer and guarantor. Online Application: $16 Per lease signer
Deposit: $500-$700
Move-in Fees: $9 per leaseholder credit fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Carport,There are 100 assigned carports, reserved parking spaces available for rent, and uncovered unassigned stalls available to residents and their guests.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chesapeake Point Apartments have any available units?
Chesapeake Point Apartments has 16 units available starting at $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does Chesapeake Point Apartments have?
Some of Chesapeake Point Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chesapeake Point Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chesapeake Point Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Is Chesapeake Point Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chesapeake Point Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chesapeake Point Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chesapeake Point Apartments offers parking.
Does Chesapeake Point Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chesapeake Point Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chesapeake Point Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chesapeake Point Apartments has a pool.
Does Chesapeake Point Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chesapeake Point Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chesapeake Point Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chesapeake Point Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Chesapeake Point Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave
San Mateo, CA 94401
CitySouth
3055 La Selva
San Mateo, CA 94403
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr
San Mateo, CA 94403
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir
San Mateo, CA 94404
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W
San Mateo, CA 94403
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo
San Mateo, CA 94403
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane
San Mateo, CA 94403
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave
San Mateo, CA 94402

Similar Pages

San Mateo 1 BedroomsSan Mateo 2 Bedrooms
San Mateo Apartments with ParkingSan Mateo Pet Friendly Places
San Mateo Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HillsdaleMarina Lagoon
Northwest HeightsNorth Central
ShoreviewBeresford Park

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity