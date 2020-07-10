All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 PM

CitySouth

3055 La Selva · (650) 590-5748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA 94403
Marina Lagoon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,593

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,593

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,618

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 30+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300 · Avail. now

$3,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,573

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,744

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CitySouth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
lobby
media room
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
roommate matching
shuffle board
yoga
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim. A design-centric enclave, these luxury apartments in San Mateo feature the full range of top-shelf amenities. Granite countertops, wood plank flooring, and spacious closets can all be yours at CitySouth. Just a short 25-minute drive from SFO, CitySouth is the perfect jumping off point for San Mateo, Redwood City, Foster City, Santa Clara and the rest of Silicon Valley. Inside and out, CitySouth was designed to incite the senses. Find the perfect apartment at CitySouth - now complete with the Smart Home package!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 - 13 month lease terms available
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per adult applicant
Deposit: $500 - $800
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
rent: $80/month per pet.
Cats
rent: $60/month per pet.
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit, assigned: $145/month. Contact the leasing staff for current pricing. Surface lot, 1 space/unit, assigned: $60/month. Covered lot, assigned: $80/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CitySouth have any available units?
CitySouth has 45 units available starting at $2,593 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does CitySouth have?
Some of CitySouth's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CitySouth currently offering any rent specials?
CitySouth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CitySouth pet-friendly?
Yes, CitySouth is pet friendly.
Does CitySouth offer parking?
Yes, CitySouth offers parking.
Does CitySouth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, CitySouth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does CitySouth have a pool?
Yes, CitySouth has a pool.
Does CitySouth have accessible units?
No, CitySouth does not have accessible units.
Does CitySouth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CitySouth has units with dishwashers.
