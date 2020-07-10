Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments e-payments fire pit game room internet access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving roommate matching shuffle board yoga

Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim. A design-centric enclave, these luxury apartments in San Mateo feature the full range of top-shelf amenities. Granite countertops, wood plank flooring, and spacious closets can all be yours at CitySouth. Just a short 25-minute drive from SFO, CitySouth is the perfect jumping off point for San Mateo, Redwood City, Foster City, Santa Clara and the rest of Silicon Valley. Inside and out, CitySouth was designed to incite the senses. Find the perfect apartment at CitySouth - now complete with the Smart Home package!