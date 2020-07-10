Lease Length: 13 - 13 month lease terms available
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per adult applicant
Deposit: $500 - $800
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
rent: $80/month per pet.
Cats
rent: $60/month per pet.
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit, assigned: $145/month. Contact the leasing staff for current pricing. Surface lot, 1 space/unit, assigned: $60/month. Covered lot, assigned: $80/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.