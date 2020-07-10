Metropolitan Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool hot tub media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill car charging conference room internet access package receiving smoke-free community

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Center stage for nightlife both inside and out, the Metropolitan lives up to its name by making a modern lifestyle effortless. Metropolitan's award-winning living experience includes an open-air lap pool, sprawling walkways, a symbiotic Fitness Center, the Neighbor clubhouse with chef's kitchen and steam saunas and a sixteen-seat movie theater. With an impressive Walk Score of 95, you can stroll to downtown San Mateo to sample the great shops and restaurants. Here, you're never far from the action-and that's right where you want to be. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)