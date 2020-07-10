All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Metropolitan Apartments

338 S Fremont St · (878) 313-2578
Rent Special
1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Location

338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA 94401
Downtown San Mateo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$3,298

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$3,298

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$3,312

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$3,854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$3,994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$4,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metropolitan Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car charging
conference room
internet access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Center stage for nightlife both inside and out, the Metropolitan lives up to its name by making a modern lifestyle effortless. Metropolitan's award-winning living experience includes an open-air lap pool, sprawling walkways, a symbiotic Fitness Center, the Neighbor clubhouse with chef's kitchen and steam saunas and a sixteen-seat movie theater. With an impressive Walk Score of 95, you can stroll to downtown San Mateo to sample the great shops and restaurants. Here, you're never far from the action-and that's right where you want to be. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600
limit: 3
rent: $195
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. No weight restrictions. We accept dogs and cats. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metropolitan Apartments have any available units?
Metropolitan Apartments has 16 units available starting at $3,298 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does Metropolitan Apartments have?
Some of Metropolitan Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metropolitan Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Metropolitan Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Is Metropolitan Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Metropolitan Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Metropolitan Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Metropolitan Apartments offers parking.
Does Metropolitan Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metropolitan Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metropolitan Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Metropolitan Apartments has a pool.
Does Metropolitan Apartments have accessible units?
No, Metropolitan Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Metropolitan Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Metropolitan Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
