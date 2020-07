Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven range walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool garage hot tub package receiving alarm system business center playground bbq/grill bike storage

Park Place at San Mateo Apartments sits between San Francisco and the Silicon Valley with plenty of great restaurants and quaint shops right outside your door. This ideal location has easy access to the 101 and I-280, as well as public transportation to downtown San Mateo and SFO. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature upgraded finishes, including fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and chef-caliber kitchens with granite counters and wine racks. Enjoy our heated pool, spa, fitness center, and game room.