Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym pool bbq/grill parking business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park hot tub internet access package receiving

Creekside apartments in San Francisco are located just one mile from Cal Train or the 101 freeway, near the San Mateo Golf Course, the Bridgepointe and Hillsdale Shopping Centers, and community parks. Our newly-renovated homes include energy-efficient appliances, upgraded cabinetry and brand-new flooring, as well as an in-home washer and dryer, spacious closets and a private balcony or patio. Residents of Creekside apartments in San Francisco can work out in our fitness center, relax at the pool or mingle in the barbeque and picnic area.