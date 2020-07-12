/
/
/
commodore
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
165 Apartments for rent in Commodore, San Jose, CA
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
109 Units Available
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,809
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1103 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! BERRYESSA BART EXTENSION STATION NOW OPEN! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133
1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1297 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13109f74a115e2801b5bc Swanky, Modern Townhouse for rent with close access to public transportation. There's plenty to see and do near this lovely home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1934 Wave Place
1934 Wave Place, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
*** ROOM 4 RENT - SAN JOSE FOOTHILLS - nice room with hwd floors - ****** This is a ROOM 4 RENT only. Not the whole house ****** San Jose - East Foothills Details: ROOM for rent in a nice spacious home with a private yard.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2106 Port Way
2106 Port Way, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
2 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom, 2206 square foot home in a nice neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
2062 Vincenzo Walkway
2062 Vincenzo Walkway, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1489 sqft
3 bedroom & 3 full bathrooms. It is located in a very prime location close proximity to future Berryessa bart station.
Results within 1 mile of Commodore
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
15 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,558
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,276
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,286
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
Easy access to top employers such as Cisco and Apple. A pet-friendly community near Pine Hollow and Creekland neighborhoods. Open floor plans with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Available furnished.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,885
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This resort-like community offers spacious layouts with an on-site fitness center, business center, lighted tennis courts and a pool. Each home includes modern furnishings, large kitchens and ample natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132
2951 Crater Lane, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,360
1236 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e9bfe9c4bb14b7dc116d3ef Executive home located in the heart of Berryessa.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
587 Avalani ave 5
587 Avalani Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
700 sqft
Berryessa apartment close to Bart station - Property Id: 301386 12 units apartment complex has one unit available on 7/10/2020. Has one assign parking space inside the complex. Separate coin laundry room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2584 Heron Ct, San Jose
2584 Heron Court, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1432 sqft
2584 Heron Ct, San Jose, 3 bed 2.5 bath 3 story Condo available now! - Make this Charming 3 bdrm 2.5 bath 3 story Condo in San Jose your next home. It has close access to highway 680 and Shopping Center.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
602 Cedarville Ln
602 Cedarville Lane, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1522 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2379 Antelope Drive
2379 Antelope Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1342 sqft
Completely remodeled in 2018- With new kitchen, bathrooms, floors and paint.
Results within 5 miles of Commodore
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,170
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1096 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
34 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,026
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,602
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,645
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,255
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,161
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,084
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,014
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
7 Units Available
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
825 sqft
Situated at the center of Silicon Valley, these spacious apartments come fully furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community with 24-maintenance, Internet access and gym. Close to VTA Tamien Station.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
$
71 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,125
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,415
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAEast Foothills, CACampbell, CALos Gatos, CACupertino, CASaratoga, CA