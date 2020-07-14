All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

Modera the Alameda

787 the Alameda · (919) 504-5830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126
Garden Alameda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 210 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,944

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 237 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,712

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,757

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Unit 529 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,787

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera the Alameda.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
There's a spirit that can't be contained in downtown San Jose.In any given direction, you'll experience the thrill of a city that moves to a beat all its own. Want to spend the afternoon at a local brewery? You can. Want to hit up the Market? Go for it. Want to peruse an art museum? Grab a quick bite? Or take in some theater? You can do all that, too. With hundreds of restaurants, theater venues, and numerous galleries, museums and festivals, San Jose is not a place you just want to visit, it is a place you want to stay. And now located at the gateway to downtown San Jose, is Modera The Alameda.This brand-new apartment community puts you at the threshold of all San Jose has to offer, in an environment designed to be just as irresistible. Modera The Alameda features five stories of studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residential apartment homes atop retail and restaurant space. Each apartment boasts a signature "contemporary industrial" design, which integrates features like 9-foot ceilings, wood-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. But design isn't its only offering.The amenities at Modera The Alameda make "getting away" as easy as going to enjoy a day at the resort-inspired outdoor pool, an afternoon in the game room, or a night under the stars on the sky terrace. Want to go even farther? The community also features on-site parking, is minutes from downtown, and is located a block away from the Diridon "Metro" CalTrain Station. As the city's most notable transportation hub, you'll be moments from some of the nation's most acclaimed tech giants, including Google, Apple, Intel, Oracle Corporation, Yahoo!, and Twitter.Simply put, Modera The Alameda is more than an apartment, but your own exclusive haven amidst a vibrant, cultural hotspot.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: All units: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $65
restrictions: Aggressive dogs restricted
Parking Details: Underground parking. $125/space or $175 premiere.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera the Alameda have any available units?
Modera the Alameda has 23 units available starting at $1,944 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera the Alameda have?
Some of Modera the Alameda's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera the Alameda currently offering any rent specials?
Modera the Alameda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Modera the Alameda pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera the Alameda is pet friendly.
Does Modera the Alameda offer parking?
Yes, Modera the Alameda offers parking.
Does Modera the Alameda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera the Alameda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera the Alameda have a pool?
Yes, Modera the Alameda has a pool.
Does Modera the Alameda have accessible units?
Yes, Modera the Alameda has accessible units.
Does Modera the Alameda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera the Alameda has units with dishwashers.
