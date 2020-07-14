Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room parking pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

There's a spirit that can't be contained in downtown San Jose.In any given direction, you'll experience the thrill of a city that moves to a beat all its own. Want to spend the afternoon at a local brewery? You can. Want to hit up the Market? Go for it. Want to peruse an art museum? Grab a quick bite? Or take in some theater? You can do all that, too. With hundreds of restaurants, theater venues, and numerous galleries, museums and festivals, San Jose is not a place you just want to visit, it is a place you want to stay. And now located at the gateway to downtown San Jose, is Modera The Alameda.This brand-new apartment community puts you at the threshold of all San Jose has to offer, in an environment designed to be just as irresistible. Modera The Alameda features five stories of studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residential apartment homes atop retail and restaurant space. Each apartment boasts a signature "contemporary industrial" design, which integrates features like 9-foot ceilings, wood-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. But design isn't its only offering.The amenities at Modera The Alameda make "getting away" as easy as going to enjoy a day at the resort-inspired outdoor pool, an afternoon in the game room, or a night under the stars on the sky terrace. Want to go even farther? The community also features on-site parking, is minutes from downtown, and is located a block away from the Diridon "Metro" CalTrain Station. As the city's most notable transportation hub, you'll be moments from some of the nation's most acclaimed tech giants, including Google, Apple, Intel, Oracle Corporation, Yahoo!, and Twitter.Simply put, Modera The Alameda is more than an apartment, but your own exclusive haven amidst a vibrant, cultural hotspot.