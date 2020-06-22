All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

836 N 12th St

836 North 12th Street · (669) 999-8810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

836 North 12th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2800 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 07/15/20 Large 100% furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath EZ parking - Property Id: 299363

This lovely house has been created to meet the highest standards of modern family living. The large open plan home - including a skylight - will give you plenty of space to entertain or relax after a hard day at work. The house is close to 101 and 87 freeway, Japantown, public transportation, parks, and the downtown area. Designed and styled for easy living, the home represents excellent value and it has an amazing open concept family room, kitchen, and eating area with high ceilings, stunning hardwood floors, and recessed lighting. The chef's kitchen boasts gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a gas range and a side-by-side refrigerator and espresso cabinetry with pull out pantry cabinet and lots of storage. French doors in the dining area lead out to a large backyard that can be used for entertaining, or extra parking. Two very large bedrooms with high ceilings and a beautiful bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299363
Property Id 299363

(RLNE5852916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 N 12th St have any available units?
836 N 12th St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 N 12th St have?
Some of 836 N 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 N 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
836 N 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 N 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 836 N 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 836 N 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 836 N 12th St does offer parking.
Does 836 N 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 N 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 N 12th St have a pool?
No, 836 N 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 836 N 12th St have accessible units?
No, 836 N 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 836 N 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 N 12th St has units with dishwashers.
