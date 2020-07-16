All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 6090 Montgomery Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
6090 Montgomery Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

6090 Montgomery Ct

6090 Montgomery Court · (408) 386-5486 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6090 Montgomery Court, San Jose, CA 95135
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6090 Montgomery Ct · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Condo in The Villages - The Villages Golf and Country Club is a Senior Gated Community in Silicon Valley. At least one resident must at least 55 years old.

This Montgomery Condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The large kitchen is light and bright with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Dining area is adjacent to the kitchen. Huge living room with vaulted ceilings and a sliding door to the comfortable patio. All new carpet throughout. 1 car carport and coin operated shared laundry. Central AC and forced air heating.

Enjoy Resort-Style living at its best at The Villages! Rent includes all amenities such as; 9 and 18 hole USGA rated golf courses, fitness center, tennis courts, 4 swimming pools, restaurant, bistro, hiking trails, bocce courts and countless clubs and events. Lease includes, water, garbage, Limited basic TV, 24/7 security services. Tenant responsible for PG&E, phone (if desired), internet and renter’s insurance.

No pets. No Smoking. 1 year lease.

Application fee is $45.

Easy online application is accessed at www.firesidepm.com.

We are a local property management company and will meet you at the property to personally show it to you. When you rent from Fireside Property Management you get a custom app to pay rent or request maintenance. We strive to make your rental experience great!

CA DRE 01862268

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6090 Montgomery Ct have any available units?
6090 Montgomery Ct has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 6090 Montgomery Ct have?
Some of 6090 Montgomery Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6090 Montgomery Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6090 Montgomery Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6090 Montgomery Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6090 Montgomery Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 6090 Montgomery Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6090 Montgomery Ct offers parking.
Does 6090 Montgomery Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6090 Montgomery Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6090 Montgomery Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6090 Montgomery Ct has a pool.
Does 6090 Montgomery Ct have accessible units?
No, 6090 Montgomery Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6090 Montgomery Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6090 Montgomery Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6090 Montgomery Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Peppertree Apartments
2811 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95127
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St
San Jose, CA 95126
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir
San Jose, CA 95125
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95116
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave
San Jose, CA 95132
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity