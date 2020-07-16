6090 Montgomery Ct

Amenities

Condo in The Villages - The Villages Golf and Country Club is a Senior Gated Community in Silicon Valley. At least one resident must at least 55 years old.



This Montgomery Condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The large kitchen is light and bright with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Dining area is adjacent to the kitchen. Huge living room with vaulted ceilings and a sliding door to the comfortable patio. All new carpet throughout. 1 car carport and coin operated shared laundry. Central AC and forced air heating.



Enjoy Resort-Style living at its best at The Villages! Rent includes all amenities such as; 9 and 18 hole USGA rated golf courses, fitness center, tennis courts, 4 swimming pools, restaurant, bistro, hiking trails, bocce courts and countless clubs and events. Lease includes, water, garbage, Limited basic TV, 24/7 security services. Tenant responsible for PG&E, phone (if desired), internet and renter’s insurance.



No pets. No Smoking. 1 year lease.



Application fee is $45.



Easy online application is accessed at www.firesidepm.com.



We are a local property management company and will meet you at the property to personally show it to you. When you rent from Fireside Property Management you get a custom app to pay rent or request maintenance. We strive to make your rental experience great!



