520 S 3rd Street

Rare,++location,parkg, gardens, porchs, fountain, - Property Id: 315405



Bedroom and loft: 1 of 3 bedrooms in a restored house with full use of the common areas, front porch, fountains, gardens,outdoor furniture, grill, shutters and wood blinds for privacy and natural light. All three bedrms have private entrances + fully fenced

It is truly downtown, walking distance to restaurants, clubs, movies,SoFA District, SJSU, City Hall, MLK library, Transit Mall and easy access to all the freeways.

Common areas:

It has a fireplace; inset ceiling;,stained glass light, wood floors.

• The dining room has a restored break-front and cabinets and period light and oak floors.

• 3 oven 5 burner stove; full size refrigerator, reverse osmosis water filter; oak cabinets and marble counters; dishwasher; farmhouse sink, garbage disposal; skylights, vaulted ceiling.large claw foot bathtub/shower; pedestal sink, oak shutters and wood blinds.

Stained glass windows; front and back porch, front and back fountain; water on demand hot water system; water softener, central heating.

No Dogs Allowed



