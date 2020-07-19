All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

520 S 3rd Street

520 South 3rd Street · (408) 947-7877
Location

520 South 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Rare,++location,parkg, gardens, porchs, fountain, - Property Id: 315405

Bedroom and loft: 1 of 3 bedrooms in a restored house with full use of the common areas, front porch, fountains, gardens,outdoor furniture, grill, shutters and wood blinds for privacy and natural light. All three bedrms have private entrances + fully fenced
It is truly downtown, walking distance to restaurants, clubs, movies,SoFA District, SJSU, City Hall, MLK library, Transit Mall and easy access to all the freeways.
Common areas:
It has a fireplace; inset ceiling;,stained glass light, wood floors.
• The dining room has a restored break-front and cabinets and period light and oak floors.
• 3 oven 5 burner stove; full size refrigerator, reverse osmosis water filter; oak cabinets and marble counters; dishwasher; farmhouse sink, garbage disposal; skylights, vaulted ceiling.large claw foot bathtub/shower; pedestal sink, oak shutters and wood blinds.
Stained glass windows; front and back porch, front and back fountain; water on demand hot water system; water softener, central heating.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/520-s-3rd-street-san-jose-ca/315405
Property Id 315405

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5941742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 S 3rd Street have any available units?
520 S 3rd Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 S 3rd Street have?
Some of 520 S 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 S 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 S 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 S 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 S 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 520 S 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 520 S 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 S 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 S 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 S 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 520 S 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 S 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 520 S 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 S 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 S 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
