Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5104 Westmont Avenue Unit 18

5104 Westmont Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

5104 Westmont Avenue, San Jose, CA 95130
Westmont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Terrific, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse property rental located in the peaceful Westmont neighborhood in San Jose.

The unit’s spacious and comfortable interior has recessed lighting, big windows, and polished hardwood flooring throughout. Its nice kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also readily provided for along with electric heating, 2 portable AC, 1 portable heater, and 1 portable fan. No smoking in the property. Lucky renters can also use the shared swimming pool and basketball court.

This is a pet-friendly home, however, only small pets below 20 lbs. are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet and an additional $25 pet rent.

It comes with a 1-car attached garage and 2 uncovered parking spots.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, internet, and cable. The landlord is responsible for the landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Gardiner Park, El Quito Park, and El Quito Park.

Bus lines:
57 WEST VALLEY COLL - GREAT AMERICA - 0.1 mile
37 WEST VALLEY COLLEGE - CAPITOL LRT - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5881921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

