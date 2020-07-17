5104 Westmont Avenue Unit 18

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Terrific, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse property rental located in the peaceful Westmont neighborhood in San Jose.



The unit’s spacious and comfortable interior has recessed lighting, big windows, and polished hardwood flooring throughout. Its nice kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also readily provided for along with electric heating, 2 portable AC, 1 portable heater, and 1 portable fan. No smoking in the property. Lucky renters can also use the shared swimming pool and basketball court.



This is a pet-friendly home, however, only small pets below 20 lbs. are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet and an additional $25 pet rent.



It comes with a 1-car attached garage and 2 uncovered parking spots.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, internet, and cable. The landlord is responsible for the landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Gardiner Park, El Quito Park, and El Quito Park.



Bus lines:

57 WEST VALLEY COLL - GREAT AMERICA - 0.1 mile

37 WEST VALLEY COLLEGE - CAPITOL LRT - 0.4 mile



