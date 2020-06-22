397 N 11th St HOUSE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Available 07/17/20 Modern Furnished Luxury Home with A/C Downtown SJ - Property Id: 278486



Fully Furnished Gorgeous Downtown SJ home in the heart of Silicon Valley

• Completely move-in ready

• Very safe area

• Open design with hardwood floors and tons of natural light

• Gourmet kitchen w/Samsung stainless appliances & Keurig coffeemaker

• Two large, beautiful bedrooms with deluxe King memory foam beds which convert to 4 Twin XL beds when needed

• Central A/C for cool, comfortable summers

• Stylish, comfortable living room with overstuffed sectional sofa

• 65" SmartTV+HiSpeed WiFi--Big-screen movies & life-sized gaming!

• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental

??"Stylish remodeled home--everything you need!

• 100% cotton sheets and spa towels

• Walk 10 minutes to restaurants, cafes, Japantown, transit

• Garaged parking + laundry

• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-Speed WiFi

• Tenant covers PG&E and water

• No Smoking

• Pets negotiable

• Minimum credit score 680



Text us at (650) 275-6040 to arrange a safe, private viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278486

