397 N 11th St HOUSE

Amenities
Available 07/17/20 Modern Furnished Luxury Home with A/C Downtown SJ - Property Id: 278486
Fully Furnished Gorgeous Downtown SJ home in the heart of Silicon Valley
• Completely move-in ready
• Very safe area
• Open design with hardwood floors and tons of natural light
• Gourmet kitchen w/Samsung stainless appliances & Keurig coffeemaker
• Two large, beautiful bedrooms with deluxe King memory foam beds which convert to 4 Twin XL beds when needed
• Central A/C for cool, comfortable summers
• Stylish, comfortable living room with overstuffed sectional sofa
• 65" SmartTV+HiSpeed WiFi--Big-screen movies & life-sized gaming!
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
??"Stylish remodeled home--everything you need!
• 100% cotton sheets and spa towels
• Walk 10 minutes to restaurants, cafes, Japantown, transit
• Garaged parking + laundry
• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-Speed WiFi
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
• No Smoking
• Pets negotiable
• Minimum credit score 680
Text us at (650) 275-6040 to arrange a safe, private viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278486
Property Id 278486
(RLNE5844647)