Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

397 N 11th St HOUSE

397 North 11th Street · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

397 North 11th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3690 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available 07/17/20 Modern Furnished Luxury Home with A/C Downtown SJ - Property Id: 278486

Fully Furnished Gorgeous Downtown SJ home in the heart of Silicon Valley
• Completely move-in ready
• Very safe area
• Open design with hardwood floors and tons of natural light
• Gourmet kitchen w/Samsung stainless appliances & Keurig coffeemaker
• Two large, beautiful bedrooms with deluxe King memory foam beds which convert to 4 Twin XL beds when needed
• Central A/C for cool, comfortable summers
• Stylish, comfortable living room with overstuffed sectional sofa
• 65" SmartTV+HiSpeed WiFi--Big-screen movies & life-sized gaming!
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
??"Stylish remodeled home--everything you need!
• 100% cotton sheets and spa towels
• Walk 10 minutes to restaurants, cafes, Japantown, transit
• Garaged parking + laundry
• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-Speed WiFi
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
• No Smoking
• Pets negotiable
• Minimum credit score 680

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to arrange a safe, private viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278486
Property Id 278486

(RLNE5844647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 N 11th St HOUSE have any available units?
397 N 11th St HOUSE has a unit available for $3,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 397 N 11th St HOUSE have?
Some of 397 N 11th St HOUSE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 N 11th St HOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
397 N 11th St HOUSE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 N 11th St HOUSE pet-friendly?
No, 397 N 11th St HOUSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 397 N 11th St HOUSE offer parking?
Yes, 397 N 11th St HOUSE does offer parking.
Does 397 N 11th St HOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 397 N 11th St HOUSE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 N 11th St HOUSE have a pool?
No, 397 N 11th St HOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 397 N 11th St HOUSE have accessible units?
No, 397 N 11th St HOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 397 N 11th St HOUSE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 N 11th St HOUSE has units with dishwashers.


