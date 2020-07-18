All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

174 Cheltenham Place

174 Cheltenham Place · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

174 Cheltenham Place, San Jose, CA 95139
Avenida Espana

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Lovely, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental in the peaceful Avenida Espana neighborhood in San Jose.

This home has all the aesthetic and functional touches you need to live in comfort with its big windows with blinds, premium hardwood/carpet/tile flooring, sunroom, built-in bookshelf, and a fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, fine dark-toned cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and microwave, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Enclosed shower/tub combo and vanity cabinets furnished its bathrooms. It has ceiling fans, central heating, double pane/storm windows, and gas heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets allowed but negotiable. No smoking in the property. The exterior has a fenced yard with a patio. Tenants must take care of the yard (owner can recommend a gardener). There are some trees at the back of the house and a shed for storage (it’s permitted and the storage fee is also included in rent).

There is an attached garage (2 spots) and driveway parking (tenants cannot use the cabinets in the garage). Renters can enjoy and use the fitness center, courtyard, recreation area, and children’s park.

Tenant pays for water (San Jose Water Co.); trash; sewage (San Jose Water Co.); gas (PG&E); electricity (PG&E); cable; and internet (any provider).

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DdiBXFpTbvd&brand=0

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Cheltenham Place have any available units?
174 Cheltenham Place has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 Cheltenham Place have?
Some of 174 Cheltenham Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Cheltenham Place currently offering any rent specials?
174 Cheltenham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Cheltenham Place pet-friendly?
No, 174 Cheltenham Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 174 Cheltenham Place offer parking?
Yes, 174 Cheltenham Place offers parking.
Does 174 Cheltenham Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Cheltenham Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Cheltenham Place have a pool?
No, 174 Cheltenham Place does not have a pool.
Does 174 Cheltenham Place have accessible units?
No, 174 Cheltenham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Cheltenham Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Cheltenham Place has units with dishwashers.
