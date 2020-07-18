174 Cheltenham Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Lovely, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental in the peaceful Avenida Espana neighborhood in San Jose.



This home has all the aesthetic and functional touches you need to live in comfort with its big windows with blinds, premium hardwood/carpet/tile flooring, sunroom, built-in bookshelf, and a fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, fine dark-toned cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and microwave, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Enclosed shower/tub combo and vanity cabinets furnished its bathrooms. It has ceiling fans, central heating, double pane/storm windows, and gas heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets allowed but negotiable. No smoking in the property. The exterior has a fenced yard with a patio. Tenants must take care of the yard (owner can recommend a gardener). There are some trees at the back of the house and a shed for storage (it’s permitted and the storage fee is also included in rent).



There is an attached garage (2 spots) and driveway parking (tenants cannot use the cabinets in the garage). Renters can enjoy and use the fitness center, courtyard, recreation area, and children’s park.



Tenant pays for water (San Jose Water Co.); trash; sewage (San Jose Water Co.); gas (PG&E); electricity (PG&E); cable; and internet (any provider).



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DdiBXFpTbvd&brand=0



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when



