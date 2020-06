Amenities

in unit laundry garage gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Charming top floor penthouse condo with spacious loft overlooking the living room. Can be used as a second bedroom. Double story high ceilings in Living room with lovely track lighting and ceiling fan. Central heat and AC with Nest thermostat. High end full sized washer and dryer in the unit. Fantastic location with easy access to freeways, shopping, bay area jobs. Complex features clubhouse, exercise gym, pool and outdoor play and entertaining areas