1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Swanky, Modern Townhouse for rent with close access to public transportation. There's plenty to see and do near this lovely home. Downtown San Jose, Santa Clara University, and the San Jose Int'l Airport are all a short drive away and freeways are easily accessible from this location. Close to hiking and biking trails, and scenic picnic areas. This home features a private patio, in-unit laundry, and garaged parking.



This apartment is a 1.2 mile walk to Berryessa Bart station and easily commutable with freeway access to I680/280 and short drive to CA 101 and other highways. Grocery/Starbucks/CVS Pharmacy(24 hrs) is less than 15 min walk from this apartment.

Lease Details: Renters pay for water, electricity and internet.



(RLNE5860623)