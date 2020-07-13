All apartments in San Jose
1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133

Location

1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133
Commodore

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13109f74a115e2801b5bc Swanky, Modern Townhouse for rent with close access to public transportation. There's plenty to see and do near this lovely home. Downtown San Jose, Santa Clara University, and the San Jose Int'l Airport are all a short drive away and freeways are easily accessible from this location. Close to hiking and biking trails, and scenic picnic areas. This home features a private patio, in-unit laundry, and garaged parking.

This apartment is a 1.2 mile walk to Berryessa Bart station and easily commutable with freeway access to I680/280 and short drive to CA 101 and other highways. Grocery/Starbucks/CVS Pharmacy(24 hrs) is less than 15 min walk from this apartment.
Lease Details: Renters pay for water, electricity and internet.

(RLNE5860623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 have any available units?
1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 offers parking.
Does 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 have a pool?
No, 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 have accessible units?
No, 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Mallow Ter, San Jose, CA 95133 does not have units with air conditioning.
