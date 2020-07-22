942 Apartments for rent in Diamond Heights, San Francisco, CA

Want to shop for the diamond in the not so rough? Try Diamond Heights Shopping Center, with many stores, restaurants and boutiques. The San Francisco Police Academy is located in this area and is often open for tours. Wanna play? Try the George Christopher Playground just behind the shopping center, or the Walter Haas Playground.

Naturally, there are community businesses, restaurants and nightlife within walking distance - you're in San Francisco, after all. And you're close to trendy Noe Valley with its plethora of galleries and artsy fartsy specialty shops.

Glen Canyon Park is a vast and intrinsic part of this neighborhood. Occupying a deep canyon of some 70 acres, there are a variety of terrains and activities available in this stunner of a city park. Adjacent to Glen Canyon and often considered a part of it is the O'Shaughnessy Hollow, which is undeveloped and rugged with 3.6 acres of woodsy land.

Glen Canyon includes the Islais Creek in its boundaries. Yes, there's a creek right in the heart of San Francisco. Along with its bucolic bubbling, you'll find great bird watching - think red-tailed hawks and great horned owls. It's not all pigeons and sparrows here. You'll also be able to explore a vast grassland meadow, climb startlingly shaped rock outcroppings and explore coastal plants. Steep walls rim the canyon, adding to an otherworldly feeling - you're in the city, but you're not. Very different from Golden Gate Park, it gives that well-known park a run for its money.

There are also a number of recreational opportunities in the park - it's not all hanging out with the natural flora and fauna. At the southern end of this great green space, there's a community center that offers sports and activities year-round. There are also ball fields for soccer and softball, playgrounds, a cool ropes course and tennis courts. The Silver Tree Day Camp and a cooperative community nursery also occupy space here.

You'll find rock climbers flocking to this area -- it's one of the best sites for bouldering around San Francisco, so expect to see some belaying going on.

How do you get to this pristine spot? Trails lead right into the canyon from Diamond Heights Shopping Center, so you can stop on your way in to pick up a pair of sneakers or hiking boots, or bring in a lunch. Either way, you will be surprised and delighted to leave an enclave of stores to find a beautiful slice of nature right at your door step.

If you like hiking, biking, exploring or just hanging out in nature, you'll love living in Diamond Heights, with this fantastic and relatively uncrowded park just outside your home.