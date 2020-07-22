Apartment List
942 Apartments for rent in Diamond Heights, San Francisco, CA

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
13 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,840
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,226
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
85 Ora Way #E-202
85 Ora Way, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
85 Ora Way #E-202 Available 08/04/20 Great value apartment w/City and tree views, fireplace and parking - Great modern condominium located in beautiful Diamond Heights. This spacious unit features an open kitchen, extra large living and dining area.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Ora Way
60 Ora Way, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,400
432 sqft
307H Available 08/01/20 DIAMOND HEIGHTS JEWEL - Walk through video and pictures available for view at YouTube. Please contact me for the link. "https://www.youtube.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C
5160 Diamond Heights Boulevard, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1175 sqft
2 br/2ba Oasis in Diamond Heights w/Utilities & Parking Included, Pool, Gym & More! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Need a larger rental, lots of room to work and live? Then this large 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Diamond Heights Village is perfect for you.

1 of 15

Last updated April 13 at 08:03 AM
1 Unit Available
215 Red Rock Way
215 Red Rock Way, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely 1BR/1BA condominium has beautiful South facing views, a gas fireplace, parking and tons of amenities! Plus easy access to highways 280 and 101, walking distance to Diamond Heights shopping center (Safeway, Walgreens, Bank of America,
Results within 1 mile of Diamond Heights
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,800
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartments across from Dolores Park. Unit includes hardwood flooring, an in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Off-street parking included in the lease. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
642 ALVARADO Apartments
642 Alvarado Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,495
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
642 Alvarado is a Mid-Century Modern marvel situated on a Noe Valley hilltop near the Castro.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
898 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features elevator and carport parking. Modern charm with 1960s vibe. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, generous windows and patio/balcony. On public transit line. Near Farmer's Market, shopping, dining, entertainment and parks.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1064 DOLORES
1064 Dolores St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
720 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a playground, carport, internet access and a garage. Located in family-friendly Noe Valley.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
1 Unit Available
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
762 sqft
630 Grand View Avenue is perched between 24th and 25th Street giving a Grand View of Noe Valley at the base of Twin Peaks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,795
813 sqft
The Mission Dolores is centered on its namesake park.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4069 19th Street
4069 19th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
600 sqft
Charming Apt in the Heart of Castro, Hdwd Flrs, W/D In Bldg | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $2,895/mo. Security Deposit: 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
66 Aquavista Way
66 Aquavista Way, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1057 sqft
66 Aquavista Way Available 08/01/20 Newly Refinished 2 Bed, 1 Bath + Bonus Room - Twin Peaks Home - This lovely 2 Bed, 1 Bath home is located within the Clarendon Heights/Twin Peaks neighborhood of San Francisco.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
145 Gardenside Drive 9
145 Gardenside Drive, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
Unit 9 Available 08/01/20 Gardenside - Property Id: 312811 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/145-gardenside-drive-san-francisco-ca-unit-9/312811 Property Id 312811 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5953680)

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
459 Jersey St
459 Jersey Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,680
500 sqft
1 Bed/1 Ba Noe Valley gem close to everything - Property Id: 281763 See link below for video tour! https://youtu.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1574 Church St 2
1574 Church Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,899
Completely Modern 1 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 314886 Completely Modern renovated 1 bedroom apartment about to be available.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1613 Noe Street
1613 Noe Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
750 sqft
1613 Noe Street Available 08/01/20 UPDATED BRIGHT 2BR/1BA flat Noe Noe Valley 29th/Noe AVAILABLE NOW - **PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING** UPDATED BRIGHT 2BR/1BA flat Noe Noe Valley 29th/Noe, with NEW flooring throughout, remodeled

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
380 Monterey Blvd Unit 302
380 Monterey Boulevard, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$200 OFF First month's rent! Make this stunning 1bd condo your new home! This charming and warm condo is filled with light from large windows and provides incredible view of the South part of the city. Enjoy both beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1242 Sanchez Street
1242 Sanchez Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2BR/1BA Heart of Noe Valley Luxury Flat! Patio! Laundry! Pet! Progressive - ONE MONTH FREE RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY 8/15/2020!! This elegantly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath (split) flat is right out of the pages of Dwell Magazine! Ideally located 2

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Chenery Street
124 Chenery Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,975
Spacious, Multi-level Unit, Outdoor Spaces, Pkg.| Elite Leasing - Contact us for the video walkthrough. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $8,975/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard
150 O'shaughnessy Boulevard, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny 3BD/ 2BA Three Floor Home at top of Glen Park Canyon - JGPM - VIEW THE 3D TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/9357ba33-3b13-40b0-a80e-9074b1473714 REQUEST AN IN-PERSON VIEWING: https://www.jacksongroup.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
291 30th Street #B
291 30th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
Contemporary 1BR/1BA w/ Office Space, Fantastic Neighbourhood (291 30th St #B) - * $2,295/month annual lease * Office * Sorry, no pet! * Available: Now SHOWING: Please call 415-929-0717 or 415-377-2177. Location: 291 30th Street, Apt.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
160 Chattanooga Street
160 Chattanooga Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
A MUST SEE! Charming 1 BR/1 BA, Beautifully Maintained, Hardwood Floors, Shared Backyard Space, Awesome Noe Valley location! - LOCATION: 162 1/2 Chattanooga Street PROPERTY DETAILS: * Located on a quiet tree-lined street - A MUST SEE! * Charming 1

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1442 Church Street
1442 Church Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Multi-Story Luxury Condo, 2 Decks & Views, 2 Car Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $8,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
Diamond Heights
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

A diamond in the rough: Diamond Heights is a community designed by the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research Association. The intention? To use redevelopment to create land on the hills in the center of the city utilizing the topography of the hills themselves. Housing was designed for all walks of life, including the commercial center and parks.

The Diamond Heights neighborhood in San Francisco, California, is a product of community redevelopment, made possible through the Community Redevelopment Law passed in 1951. Conveniently situated near the middle of San Francisco, Diamond Heights is situated in the hilly center of the city, between Twin Peaks to the north, with Noe Valley and Castro to the east, and the community of Glen Park to the south.

Moving to Diamond Heights

If you want to live in this area of San Francisco's core, you need to be prepared for the fact that everyone else wants to live here, too! You'll want to leave yourself at least a month or two to find the right section of this community for you. Talk to people in the area, visit community businesses and see if this is the right spot for your new home. And when you do find places to live in Diamond Heights, San Francisco, make sure you've come equipped with all those things landlords love to see - ID, a credit report, references and pay stubs. You're moving to a real diamond of a spot, after all. Make yourself sparkle, too.

Nearby Neighborhoods

Diamond Heights is in itself a neighborhood in the city of San Francisco. It is bordered roughly by Diamond Heights Boulevard, Noe Valley and the lush green space of Glen Canyon Park. You'll love hiking, picnicking and exploring the park if you choose to live here.

Renting in Diamond Heights, San Francisco

The area is made up primarily of a mix of owned and rental properties, including the occasional pet-friendly apartments and luxury apartments. From studios to apartments to medium-size complexes and single-unit homes, most residences in the area were built between 1970 and 1999, although a few classic properties pre-date the redevelopment of the area and were built between 1940 and 1969.

Moving around Diamond Heights

Many residents take the bus, or MUNI, to work. Overall, public transportation is excellent here, just like it is throughout San Francisco, including the MUNI Metro System of buses with lines to Castro Street, West Portal and Forest Hill stations and connections to the Bay Area Rapid Transit system, or BART, via Glen Park Station.

Living in Diamond Heights

Want to shop for the diamond in the not so rough? Try Diamond Heights Shopping Center, with many stores, restaurants and boutiques. The San Francisco Police Academy is located in this area and is often open for tours. Wanna play? Try the George Christopher Playground just behind the shopping center, or the Walter Haas Playground.

Naturally, there are community businesses, restaurants and nightlife within walking distance - you're in San Francisco, after all. And you're close to trendy Noe Valley with its plethora of galleries and artsy fartsy specialty shops.

Glen Canyon Park is a vast and intrinsic part of this neighborhood. Occupying a deep canyon of some 70 acres, there are a variety of terrains and activities available in this stunner of a city park. Adjacent to Glen Canyon and often considered a part of it is the O'Shaughnessy Hollow, which is undeveloped and rugged with 3.6 acres of woodsy land.

Glen Canyon includes the Islais Creek in its boundaries. Yes, there's a creek right in the heart of San Francisco. Along with its bucolic bubbling, you'll find great bird watching - think red-tailed hawks and great horned owls. It's not all pigeons and sparrows here. You'll also be able to explore a vast grassland meadow, climb startlingly shaped rock outcroppings and explore coastal plants. Steep walls rim the canyon, adding to an otherworldly feeling - you're in the city, but you're not. Very different from Golden Gate Park, it gives that well-known park a run for its money.

There are also a number of recreational opportunities in the park - it's not all hanging out with the natural flora and fauna. At the southern end of this great green space, there's a community center that offers sports and activities year-round. There are also ball fields for soccer and softball, playgrounds, a cool ropes course and tennis courts. The Silver Tree Day Camp and a cooperative community nursery also occupy space here.

You'll find rock climbers flocking to this area -- it's one of the best sites for bouldering around San Francisco, so expect to see some belaying going on.

How do you get to this pristine spot? Trails lead right into the canyon from Diamond Heights Shopping Center, so you can stop on your way in to pick up a pair of sneakers or hiking boots, or bring in a lunch. Either way, you will be surprised and delighted to leave an enclave of stores to find a beautiful slice of nature right at your door step.

If you like hiking, biking, exploring or just hanging out in nature, you'll love living in Diamond Heights, with this fantastic and relatively uncrowded park just outside your home.

