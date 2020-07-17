All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114

4120 22nd Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4120 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Eureka Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef25807f4b37c7afd164bd6 This warm and comfortable 1 bedroom with large and cozy living space is located in the heart of San Francisco?s most desirable destination neighborhood, Noe Valley.

This is the ideal location for visitors in San Francisco, whether they are tourists looking to see the city with a relaxing home base, or businesspeople looking for a place away from the hustle and bustle of downtown but still convenient to get there.

The apartment is quiet, clean and equipped with everything you need to have a relaxing and enjoyable stay in San Francisco.

Utilities included with cap amount.

(RLNE5885725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 have any available units?
4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 currently offering any rent specials?
4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 pet-friendly?
No, 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 offer parking?
No, 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 does not offer parking.
Does 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 have a pool?
No, 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 does not have a pool.
Does 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 have accessible units?
No, 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94114 does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

