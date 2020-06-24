All apartments in San Dimas
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

156 E Commercial Street

156 E Commercial St · No Longer Available
Location

156 E Commercial St, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 E Commercial Street have any available units?
156 E Commercial Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
Is 156 E Commercial Street currently offering any rent specials?
156 E Commercial Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 E Commercial Street pet-friendly?
No, 156 E Commercial Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 156 E Commercial Street offer parking?
No, 156 E Commercial Street does not offer parking.
Does 156 E Commercial Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 E Commercial Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 E Commercial Street have a pool?
No, 156 E Commercial Street does not have a pool.
Does 156 E Commercial Street have accessible units?
No, 156 E Commercial Street does not have accessible units.
Does 156 E Commercial Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 E Commercial Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 E Commercial Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 E Commercial Street does not have units with air conditioning.
