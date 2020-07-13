Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room playground pool bike storage hot tub yoga cats allowed elevator parking coffee bar dog grooming area lobby nest technology online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to Sola at Pacific Highlands Ranch! Each Carmel Valley apartment offers spacious open-concept living and stunning design touches. Our community is also proud to be pet-friendly, offering a dog park and spa for your four-legged companions!



The apartment homes at Sola are designed to radiate elegance, artistry, and poise. Spacious floor plans accompany unparalleled interior luxuries including gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, designer bathrooms, and wood-style plank flooring.



As a resident, you’ll have access to many dining options, trendy bars, and plenty of shopping destinations! Surrounded by over a thousand acres of preserved natural habitat, you’ll be able to appreciate gorgeous California backdrops and bike trails! Spend your day at our resort-style swimming pool and spa, game room, or our fitness center for an invigorating workout.