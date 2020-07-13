All apartments in San Diego
Sola.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Sola

Open Now until 6pm
13385 Highlands Place · (833) 988-4190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1201 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 2428 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 1403 · Avail. Aug 22

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sola.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
playground
pool
bike storage
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
elevator
parking
coffee bar
dog grooming area
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Welcome to Sola at Pacific Highlands Ranch! Each Carmel Valley apartment offers spacious open-concept living and stunning design touches. Our community is also proud to be pet-friendly, offering a dog park and spa for your four-legged companions!

The apartment homes at Sola are designed to radiate elegance, artistry, and poise. Spacious floor plans accompany unparalleled interior luxuries including gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, designer bathrooms, and wood-style plank flooring.

As a resident, you’ll have access to many dining options, trendy bars, and plenty of shopping destinations! Surrounded by over a thousand acres of preserved natural habitat, you’ll be able to appreciate gorgeous California backdrops and bike trails! Spend your day at our resort-style swimming pool and spa, game room, or our fitness center for an invigorating workout.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200-$400
fee: $200-$400
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: 60 lbs max
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sola have any available units?
Sola has 12 units available starting at $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Sola have?
Some of Sola's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sola currently offering any rent specials?
Sola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sola pet-friendly?
Yes, Sola is pet friendly.
Does Sola offer parking?
Yes, Sola offers parking.
Does Sola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sola have a pool?
Yes, Sola has a pool.
Does Sola have accessible units?
No, Sola does not have accessible units.
Does Sola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sola has units with dishwashers.

