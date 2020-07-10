All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:11 AM

Oliver Avenue I

2049 Oliver Ave · (619) 431-4966
Location

2049 Oliver Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oliver Avenue I.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
You're just a short walk away from the beaches and picnic areas in and around Crown Point when you live in this lovely apartment community. Centrally located to the best San Diego has to offer, these spacious 2 bedroom apartments have the added convenience of on-site parking and laundry facilities. Tropical landscape adorns the courtyard and makes a wonderful place to barbecue and enjoy the balmy beach climate.\nApartment interiors have recently been updated and offer ceiling fans, neutral tone carpet and vinyl, and a fully-equipped kitchen that includes a gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher.\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
limit: 2 cat maximum
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oliver Avenue I have any available units?
Oliver Avenue I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Oliver Avenue I have?
Some of Oliver Avenue I's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oliver Avenue I currently offering any rent specials?
Oliver Avenue I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oliver Avenue I pet-friendly?
Yes, Oliver Avenue I is pet friendly.
Does Oliver Avenue I offer parking?
Yes, Oliver Avenue I offers parking.
Does Oliver Avenue I have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oliver Avenue I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oliver Avenue I have a pool?
No, Oliver Avenue I does not have a pool.
Does Oliver Avenue I have accessible units?
No, Oliver Avenue I does not have accessible units.
Does Oliver Avenue I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oliver Avenue I has units with dishwashers.
