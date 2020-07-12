Apartment List
/
CA
/
san diego
/
ocean beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:03 PM

160 Apartments for rent in Ocean Beach, San Diego, CA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
Elan Coco Palms
4975 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,620
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Small beach community located in Ocean Beach, CA. High-tech fitness center and bike storage area with covered parking. Spacious apartment floor plans with designated dining rooms and spacious living areas. Patio tables, chairs and loungers next to a sparkling pool and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
1 Unit Available
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the beach and shopping on Newport Avenue. Community has laundry facilities, assigned parking and BBQ area. Units have dishwashers, accent walls and mirror panel closet doors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach community located close to shopping and dining on Newport Avenue. Units have fully equipped kitchens, dining rooms and private patio/balconies. Community has a patio, BBQ area and bike store room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
700 sqft
Small beach community located close to Ocean Beach Pier and shopping on Newport Avenue. Community has a bike store room and assigned parking. Units have dishwashers and private patio/balconies.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4836 Long Branch Ave
4836 Long Branch Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
500 sqft
Bright, Stunning, One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment Just blocks/walking distance from Ocean Beach Park.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
5037 Niagara Ave
5037 Niagara Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1202 sqft
Just renovated 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath; brand new kitchen and bathrooms w/2-car tandem garage. Located 1/2 block from the ocean & one block south of Newport Ave in Ocean Beach. A quiet 4 unit condo complex with high ceilings, bright rooms, fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
4617 Brighton Avenue
4617 Brighton Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A FURNISHED PROPERTY, 30 DAY PLUS MINIMUM, utilities may vary depending on occupancy and term. Once we maintain history with tenant than a longer lease will be an option.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2
4936 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
This nicely furnished condo is the upstairs unit of a duplex that has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in the peace and quiet of southern Ocean Beach...just 1.5 blocks to the water and a little further to the bars and restaurants of Newport Avenue.

1 of 7

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
4866 Santa Cruz Avenue
4866 Santa Cruz Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1332 sqft
Block and a half from beach. Downstairs master bedroom (3 masters total in condo). 6 month lease then month-to-month. It has its own bathroom and access (via French doors) to 370 sqft balcony. The room is not furnished.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
1454 Sunset Cliffs
1454 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Large Ocean Beach Cottage with Oceanview deck! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has approximately 1000 sq feet of living space. Extra large living room, kitchen & dining area gives tenants plenty of room to stretch out and relax.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4611 Narragansett Avenue
4611 Narragansett Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Ocean Beach Home With Ocean Views! - You do not want to miss this beautiful home with Spanish charm with stained glass and stone mosaics.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4708 West Point Loma Blvd.
4708 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
4708 West Point Loma Blvd.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4684 Niagara Ave.
4684 Niagara Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
4684 Niagara Ave. Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home with Ocean Views - This must see 3 bed 2 bath home has spectacular ocean views from almost every window.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Beach
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near Famosa Slough Park and I-8. Fun, pet-friendly community with a tennis court, pool, playground and on-site gym. Updated interiors with modern appliances, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
880 sqft
Proximity to downtown San Diego, airport, and shopping. Units feature ocean/bay views, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. Select units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large patio/balcony. Pool, gym, yoga, and BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
2 Units Available
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Citra Apartments will offer a peaceful place to call home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
122 Units Available
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
The Midway Towne Center and Point Loma Plaza are easily accessible from this community. Community amenities include an onsite gym, pool, playground, and game room. Units feature stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Elan Loma Highlands
2185 Chatsworth Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beach community in Point Loma, CA, with scenic ocean views. Large equipped kitchen spaces with spacious living rooms and mirror panel closet doors. Pet-friendly facilities with on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
828 Balboa Ct
828 Balboa Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fully furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bath downstairs unit in duplex. Month to month. ***Available November 1st, 2020 through May, 2021 (negotiable) at $3000/month, plus $600 refundable security deposit.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3050 Rue D' Orleans #404
3050 Rue D' Orleans, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Updated 1bd/ 1ba Condo with AC and Amazing Amenities!! - Very Open and Bright 1bd/ 1ba in Gated Community Updated Kitchen Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Gorgeous Flooring Throughout LED Lighting Throughout Custom Closet

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3644 Tennyson Street
3644 Tennyson Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
3644 Tennyson Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished Point Loma 2/2 SHORT-TERM Home! Off-Street Parking! Yard! - Inclusive SHORT-TERM RENTAL, 30-Day Minimum Stay.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
2828 Famosa Boulevard
2828 Famosa Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
893 sqft
This upgraded condo is an upgraded corner unit on second floor with lagoon views, 2 assigned and gated garage parking spaces at ground level, and enhanced privacy with keyed entry to the complex.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2954 Bayside Walk
2954 Bayside Walk, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2200 sqft
Large Remodeled Home on the Sand in Mission Bay - Unique 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Condo on the sand. Located right on the sand on Bayside Walk in Mission Beach, this spacious 2200 square foot 2 story condo, is an absolute delight.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44
4444 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 Available 07/17/20 - On-site laundry Large pool Very spacious living area Upgraded kitchen floors 1 assigned uncovered parking space Available after July 15th $1,795 per month $1,795 security deposit Small Dog or Cat
Ocean Beach
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Ocean Beach is a laid-back, beach-loving community that’s proud of its unique culture and local businesses. If you’re ready to embrace the Ocean Beach way of life, you can rent a beachside cottage or an apartment that’s right in the middle of all the shopping and dining in this vibrant neighborhood.

Transportation

  • I-8
  • I-5
  • San Diego River Pathway
  • Walkable

Demographic

  • Young professionals
  • Single and married renters

Contains:

  • Ocean Beach Dog Beach
  • Ocean Beach Municipal Pier
  • Robb Field Athletic Field
  • Dusty Rhodes Park

Close to:

  • Mission Bay
  • Downtown San Diego
  • Little Italy

Ocean Beach in three words: alternative, laid-back, local

Living in Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach is the picture of laid-back ocean living. Unlike Pacific Beach, you won’t find throngs of college kids or wild parties here, but rather an active community of easygoing residents who support Ocean Beach’s many local businesses. And even though SeaWorld is just across the river, Ocean Beach feels miles away from San Diego’s tourism hub. People from all walks of life settle down in Ocean Beach apartments when they’re ready to embrace a fun, relaxed lifestyle. Love it or hate it, Ocean Beach’s funky, alternative vibe isn’t changing anytime soon.

Renting in Ocean Beach, San Diego

When you’re researching your Ocean Beach apartment, don’t expect to find any large apartment complexes or high-rises. Ocean Beach apartments are mostly smaller condos, townhomes, and beach cottages. It’s a great place to find a unique rental that’s perfect for your style and personality. Rental rates are reasonable and fall below the city average, so if you want an ocean view without paying penthouse prices, consider renting in Ocean Beach. Many Ocean Beach apartments are located in the northwestern corner of the neighborhood,  just off the beach. You’ll be steps away from the ocean and also just blocks away from I-8 and the San Diego River bike path. Traffic doesn’t stall here the way it does in Pacific Beach, so you’ll have a worry-free commute. If you head south, you’ll find some small apartment buildings in the lively areas around Newport Avenue and the Ocean Beach Pier.

Ocean Beach is an overall dog-friendly community, so finding pet-friendly apartments isn’t a problem; just check with the landlord to find out about any extra deposits. The biggest issue facing renters in Ocean Beach is the lack of parking, so try to negotiate for a reserved space at your apartment.

Things to do in Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach is a pedestrian- and bike-friendly community, so you can go straight from your apartment to the beach, local shops, and great restaurants without worrying about parking your car. This neighborhood fully embraces its local businesses and opposes chain restaurants and big box retail. You’ll find that most of these businesses have set up shop on busy Newport Avenue between the beach and Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Newport is home to an eclectic mix of coffee shops, yoga studios, casual restaurants, and tattoo parlors.

Most Ocean Beach renters stick to local offerings for their grocery shopping, too. On Wednesday evenings, 2 blocks of Newport are closed off for the weekly Ocean Beach Farmers’ Market which has local produce, fresh seafood, and plenty of ready-to-eat meals as well. For the other days of the week, head to Ocean Beach People’s Organic Food Store, a local co-op that’s a popular destination for all San Diego residents. Of course, the ocean is the main attraction in Ocean Beach, and renters soak up the sun at the Ocean Beach Pier or Ocean Beach Dog Beach. The Dog Beach is one of the first off-leash dog beaches in the country and it’s still wildly popular over 40 years after opening. After your dog has had a workout at the beach, you can raise your heart rate at the adjacent Robb Athletic Field which has basketball courts, tennis courts, a skateboard park, and a full indoor fitness facility.

Some people say that Ocean Beach captures the spirit of California in the 60s and 70s, but the neighborhood is far from stale. People who rent in Ocean Beach would rather walk to local shops than drive to oversized shopping centers, and it is the perfect place to live a laid-back life. But if you want to mix things up, you’re just a few minutes away from fine dining in Little Italy or a fun night out in Gaslamp Quarter. Grab your bike and come explore the unique streets of Ocean Beach; you just might catch a “For Rent” sign in the window of a charming beach cottage.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CABonita, CAImperial Beach, CA
Del Mar, CALa Presa, CARancho Santa Fe, CARancho San Diego, CABostonia, CAWinter Gardens, CALake San Marcos, CARamona, CAAlpine, CAFallbrook, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

University CityPacific BeachEast Village
La JollaNorth ParkMission Valley
Clairemont Mesa EastSerra Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College