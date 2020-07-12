160 Apartments for rent in Ocean Beach, San Diego, CA

Ocean Beach is a pedestrian- and bike-friendly community, so you can go straight from your apartment to the beach, local shops, and great restaurants without worrying about parking your car. This neighborhood fully embraces its local businesses and opposes chain restaurants and big box retail. You’ll find that most of these businesses have set up shop on busy Newport Avenue between the beach and Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Newport is home to an eclectic mix of coffee shops, yoga studios, casual restaurants, and tattoo parlors.

Most Ocean Beach renters stick to local offerings for their grocery shopping, too. On Wednesday evenings, 2 blocks of Newport are closed off for the weekly Ocean Beach Farmers’ Market which has local produce, fresh seafood, and plenty of ready-to-eat meals as well. For the other days of the week, head to Ocean Beach People’s Organic Food Store, a local co-op that’s a popular destination for all San Diego residents. Of course, the ocean is the main attraction in Ocean Beach, and renters soak up the sun at the Ocean Beach Pier or Ocean Beach Dog Beach. The Dog Beach is one of the first off-leash dog beaches in the country and it’s still wildly popular over 40 years after opening. After your dog has had a workout at the beach, you can raise your heart rate at the adjacent Robb Athletic Field which has basketball courts, tennis courts, a skateboard park, and a full indoor fitness facility.

Some people say that Ocean Beach captures the spirit of California in the 60s and 70s, but the neighborhood is far from stale. People who rent in Ocean Beach would rather walk to local shops than drive to oversized shopping centers, and it is the perfect place to live a laid-back life. But if you want to mix things up, you’re just a few minutes away from fine dining in Little Italy or a fun night out in Gaslamp Quarter. Grab your bike and come explore the unique streets of Ocean Beach; you just might catch a “For Rent” sign in the window of a charming beach cottage.