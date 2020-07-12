/
normal heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
409 Apartments for rent in Normal Heights, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
1 Unit Available
40th Street
4530 40th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
875 sqft
Situated near the Escondido Freeway and Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park. Cat-friendly units feature garbage disposal, bathtub, oven, and air conditioning. Smoke-free community includes a courtyard and on-site laundry.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4546 Felton St.
4546 Felton Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,588
NORMAL HEIGHTS ONE BEDROOM PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE NOW!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely home is situated in the heart of Normal Heights. This studio has been fully upgraded.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4373 38th St
4373 38th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
900 sqft
Restored 1920s bungalow in Normal Heights - Property Id: 314246 Talk about central location - transit, freeways, brand new bike way (being constructed), shopping, and restaurants are all within blocks of this faithfully restored cottage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3476 Monroe Ave
3476 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
873 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo in Normal Heights. Nice, cozy feel to this place with its updated laminate flooring and fireplace. Good spacious bedrooms.
1 of 30
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
4365 38th St
4365 38th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Available 04/11/20 $2000 3 bedroom home centrally located. - Property Id: 254018 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $2000 rent first 3 months, and then $2450 for the remaining 9.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4663 Wilson Ave
4663 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
864 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Normal Heights Detached Craftsman Style Apartment - Property Id: 315275 We have a newly remodeled craftsman style 2 bed, 1 bath for rent, 864 sq ft available Aug 15th for $2450/month: 4663 Wilson Ave, San Diego (behind house 4665
Results within 1 mile of Normal Heights
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
3962 Hamilton St
3962 Hamilton St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily located near shopping, schools, and parks. Lots of sponsored activities for residents. On-site pool and courtyard provided. Parking and laundry available. Updated appliances, hardwood floors, and lots of storage in each unit.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4195 Kansas Street
4195 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
508 sqft
Imagine living in a place where luxury and adventure go hand in hand. Waking up is full of possibilities. You live close to everything, but you’re not consumed by it.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3861 Cherokee Ave.
3861 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
733 sqft
San Diego Normal Heights Detached 2 Bed w/ Bonus Room- Available Now! One small pet under 25 lbs only considered - * All properties shown by Virtual Tour* * 2 beds with a bonus third bed , office , den or ? * Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway,
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4146 Hamilton Street #19
4146 Hamilton Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4146 Hamilton Street #19 Available 08/10/20 Upgraded, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in North Park! - Available August 14th! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs condo with 1 parking stall in a shared 2 car garage! Wood floors, upgraded counter tops, stainless steel
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
4244 Wilson Avenue
4244 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1469 sqft
Classic home close to shopping, transportation, and entertainment. Kitchen has dishwasher, granite counter tops and nice cherry pear cabinetry throughout. The kitchen also has a very big window over the kitchen sink making it bright and airy.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4033 Wilson Ave.
4033 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
806 sqft
This two bedroom, 1 bathroom unit was updated with in the last 5 years with new cabinets, counter tops, appliances and more. Includes one tandem parking spot. Building is gated for security. Pets okay upon approval and $50/pet rent.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4516 Texas St
4516 Texas Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
728 sqft
Fully furnished, modern 1920's home! - Charming 1920's style home with a modern feel. This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom home is centrally located in the heart of North Park.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4225 Arizona St. #A
4225 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
917 sqft
North Park 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home - This is a small home with off-street parking. Utilities are included in rent unless used excessively. It has AC units and gas stove. Washer dryer hookups Must have good credits, no pets.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4353-4355 Illinois Street
4353 Illinois St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
4353 Illinois Street #B Available 08/07/20 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2nd Floor Unit in Heart of North Park - Don't miss this stunning 2nd level duplex! Located in a security gated complex, close to all that's happening in North Park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4675 OHIO STREET
4675 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
720 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO IN NORTH PARK (DOWNSTAIRS) - ***4675 Ohio Street, #1 San Diego, CA 92116*** ~RENT: $1,995.00 / SECURITY DEPOSIT $1,995.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3950 Ohio St 503
3950 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE IN LA BOHEME - COMING SOON! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE IN NORTH PARK'S LA BOHEME. Don't miss out on this highly sought after floor plan in one of San Diego most popular communities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3714 37th St
3714 37th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - 3714 37th St - 2 Bedroom 1Bath. One Assigned Parking Space. Water and Trash Included. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counter tops, stainless sink and new faucet. Spacious living room and dining area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3030 Suncrest Dr #417
3030 Suncrest Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3030 Suncrest Dr #417 Available 08/01/20 1BR/1BA Centrally Located Condo in University Heights! - Beautiful 1BR/1BA unit on the first floor with hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom perfect for summer.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4152 Oregon Street #7
4152 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
748 sqft
2 bedroom condo in PRIME North park location. Recently upgraded and walkable to your favorite spots! Garage+parking - This lovely 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo is recently upgraded and in prime North park location.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4632 Kansas St #1
4632 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom condo in North Park, off street parking, laundry on site, half a block to Adams Ave! - Unit has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans in
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3814 35th Street
3814 35th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom one bath condo in quiet North Park complex features a brick entry way, brick fireplace, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven, and refrigerator.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4352 Texas Street - unit 5
4352 Texas Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
This 8 Unit apartment complex is located In North Park / University heights area. It is walking distance to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access. The address is 4352 Texas Street, San Diego, Ca. 92104.
