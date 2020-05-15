Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room volleyball court accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments game room hot tub internet access online portal

Welcome to Legacy Apartment Homes located in sunny San Diego, California. You will find our beautiful community centrally located just one block from the freeway, and within walking distance to a shopping center hosting theaters, restaurants and fabulous retail stores. We are an easy commute to local university campuses, beaches or downtown San Diego. We are also a pet friendly community (some restrictions apply). Come and discover what Legacy Apartment Homes has to offer you!



Our community offers one, two and three bedroom floorplans designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. You will find well-appointed apartment homes featuring full size washers/dryers, attached & detached garages, central heating and air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens w/dishwasher & microwave, crown molding, track lighting, wood burning fireplaces, built-in computer desks, private patios, and spacious walk in closets.



