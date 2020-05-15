All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Legacy

Open Now until 6pm
9320 Hillery Dr · (858) 212-0164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 19203 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 17203 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 13305 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15202 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 15302 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 15205 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6305 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
volleyball court
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
game room
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Legacy Apartment Homes located in sunny San Diego, California. You will find our beautiful community centrally located just one block from the freeway, and within walking distance to a shopping center hosting theaters, restaurants and fabulous retail stores. We are an easy commute to local university campuses, beaches or downtown San Diego. We are also a pet friendly community (some restrictions apply). Come and discover what Legacy Apartment Homes has to offer you!

Our community offers one, two and three bedroom floorplans designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. You will find well-appointed apartment homes featuring full size washers/dryers, attached & detached garages, central heating and air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens w/dishwasher & microwave, crown molding, track lighting, wood burning fireplaces, built-in computer desks, private patios, and spacious walk in closets.

We offer our residents the best community amenities available in apartment livin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Select Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Parking. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy have any available units?
Legacy has 25 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy have?
Some of Legacy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy is pet friendly.
Does Legacy offer parking?
Yes, Legacy offers parking.
Does Legacy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legacy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy have a pool?
Yes, Legacy has a pool.
Does Legacy have accessible units?
Yes, Legacy has accessible units.
Does Legacy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy has units with dishwashers.
