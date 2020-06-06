All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9969 Rio San Diego Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9969 Rio San Diego Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

9969 Rio San Diego Drive

9969 Rio San Diego Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9969 Rio San Diego Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This upgraded 1x1 is located at the corner of the building near the main amenity area. Fully upgraded with wood style flooring, white quartz countertops, SS appliances, espresso cabinets and NEST thermostat.

Club River Run is located in centrally located Mission Valley. Just 5 minutes walking to one of the major shopping areas in Mission Valley, the Club provides easy access to Costco, Ikea, Lowes, Starbucks, Oggi's Pizza & Beer, Coldstone and more! Jump in your car and head to the beach or downtown in less than 15 minutes!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9969 Rio San Diego Drive have any available units?
9969 Rio San Diego Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 9969 Rio San Diego Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9969 Rio San Diego Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9969 Rio San Diego Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9969 Rio San Diego Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9969 Rio San Diego Drive offer parking?
No, 9969 Rio San Diego Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9969 Rio San Diego Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9969 Rio San Diego Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9969 Rio San Diego Drive have a pool?
No, 9969 Rio San Diego Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9969 Rio San Diego Drive have accessible units?
No, 9969 Rio San Diego Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9969 Rio San Diego Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9969 Rio San Diego Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9969 Rio San Diego Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9969 Rio San Diego Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University