Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

990 Tarento Drive

990 Tarento Drive
Location

990 Tarento Drive, San Diego, CA 92106
Sunset Cliffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $8475 · Avail. now

$8,475

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Available 07/23/20 Welcome to this furnished chic and modern home with captivating views of Ocean, downtown San Diego, Sunset Cliffs, and beautiful Point Loma! This gem boasts a spacious and newly built open floor plan with large rooftop access, fire places, walk-in closets, juliet balconies, and plenty of room.

With 3400 SF of living space this house is fully furnished and has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1 office, garage/carport, modern furnishings, quartzite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances. The huge 1000 SF rooftop has beautiful views to the Ocean, downtown San Diego and Point Loma. Some of the features are below:
- Comfortable Memory Foam Beds, 1 King, 2 Queens and 2 Twin XL
- Oversized walk-in closet
- 4 Smart TVs
- 12 Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding
- Brand New Appliances
- 36 inch Stainless Range
- Owner pays for landscape maintenance

This property is centrally located with just steps away from Sunset Cliffs and blocks away from the Ocean. In addition it's located 7 minutes from Ocean Beach Pier, 9 minutes from Liberty Station, 10 minutes from San Diego International Airport and 10 minutes from Downtown San Diego.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/990-tarento-dr-san-diego-ca-92106-usa/bf0f5383-d172-4895-960c-7d13a320bed6

(RLNE5936722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Tarento Drive have any available units?
990 Tarento Drive has a unit available for $8,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 Tarento Drive have?
Some of 990 Tarento Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Tarento Drive currently offering any rent specials?
990 Tarento Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Tarento Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 Tarento Drive is pet friendly.
Does 990 Tarento Drive offer parking?
Yes, 990 Tarento Drive offers parking.
Does 990 Tarento Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 Tarento Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Tarento Drive have a pool?
No, 990 Tarento Drive does not have a pool.
Does 990 Tarento Drive have accessible units?
No, 990 Tarento Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Tarento Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 990 Tarento Drive has units with dishwashers.
