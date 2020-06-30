990 Tarento Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Available 07/23/20 Welcome to this furnished chic and modern home with captivating views of Ocean, downtown San Diego, Sunset Cliffs, and beautiful Point Loma! This gem boasts a spacious and newly built open floor plan with large rooftop access, fire places, walk-in closets, juliet balconies, and plenty of room.



With 3400 SF of living space this house is fully furnished and has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1 office, garage/carport, modern furnishings, quartzite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances. The huge 1000 SF rooftop has beautiful views to the Ocean, downtown San Diego and Point Loma. Some of the features are below:

- Comfortable Memory Foam Beds, 1 King, 2 Queens and 2 Twin XL

- Oversized walk-in closet

- 4 Smart TVs

- 12 Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding

- Brand New Appliances

- 36 inch Stainless Range

- Owner pays for landscape maintenance



This property is centrally located with just steps away from Sunset Cliffs and blocks away from the Ocean. In addition it's located 7 minutes from Ocean Beach Pier, 9 minutes from Liberty Station, 10 minutes from San Diego International Airport and 10 minutes from Downtown San Diego.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/990-tarento-dr-san-diego-ca-92106-usa/bf0f5383-d172-4895-960c-7d13a320bed6



(RLNE5936722)