San Diego, CA
9791 Mesa Springs Way #81
Last updated September 10 2019

9791 Mesa Springs Way #81

9791 Mesa Springs Way · No Longer Available
Location

9791 Mesa Springs Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South Mira Mesa Condo with Cool Wooded Surroundings! - Just what you're looking for! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, air conditioned condo, w 2 car tandem garage. Large deck for BBQ and entertaining, washer and dryer, water included! Fresh and clean, the complex has it's own dog park, a pool, and the creek area adds to the ambiance of a place far away. You'll love it! Act fast...this condo will go quickly!

Small pet ok with approval and additional deposit
Professionally managed by:
Keys Certified Property Management
Email us at FindAHome@asap-rents.com for info or showing

APPLY NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE2450502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 have any available units?
9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 have?
Some of 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 currently offering any rent specials?
9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 is pet friendly.
Does 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 offer parking?
Yes, 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 offers parking.
Does 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 have a pool?
Yes, 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 has a pool.
Does 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 have accessible units?
No, 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 does not have accessible units.
Does 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9791 Mesa Springs Way #81 has units with dishwashers.
