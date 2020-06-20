All apartments in San Diego
972 Osage Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

972 Osage Street

972 Osage Street · (619) 866-3400 ext. 2
Location

972 Osage Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 972 Osage Street · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
parking
garage
4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in Spring Valley - This 1,184 square feet house, featuring features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a 10,600 square feet lot which means lots of room for the entire family. It includes stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinets; a 2-car carport and a peaceful fenced backyard. It is conveniently located, with nearby schools, grocery stores, supermarket ,coffee shops, restaurants and parks.
This home has new carpet and new paint!

Professionally managed by WeLease.
Call 619-866-34400 ext.2 to schedule a showing.
Visit our website www.weleaseusa.com for more information on the property.

(RLNE5845455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 972 Osage Street have any available units?
972 Osage Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 972 Osage Street have?
Some of 972 Osage Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 972 Osage Street currently offering any rent specials?
972 Osage Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 Osage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 972 Osage Street is pet friendly.
Does 972 Osage Street offer parking?
Yes, 972 Osage Street does offer parking.
Does 972 Osage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 972 Osage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 Osage Street have a pool?
No, 972 Osage Street does not have a pool.
Does 972 Osage Street have accessible units?
No, 972 Osage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 972 Osage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 972 Osage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
