Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
969 Sigbee St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
969 Sigbee St
969 Sigsbee Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
969 Sigsbee Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Barrio Logan
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Loft - Property Id: 239180
Beautiful loft located near the water in Southern San Diego, California.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239180
Property Id 239180
(RLNE5623442)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 969 Sigbee St have any available units?
969 Sigbee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 969 Sigbee St currently offering any rent specials?
969 Sigbee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Sigbee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 Sigbee St is pet friendly.
Does 969 Sigbee St offer parking?
No, 969 Sigbee St does not offer parking.
Does 969 Sigbee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 969 Sigbee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Sigbee St have a pool?
No, 969 Sigbee St does not have a pool.
Does 969 Sigbee St have accessible units?
No, 969 Sigbee St does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Sigbee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 969 Sigbee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 969 Sigbee St have units with air conditioning?
No, 969 Sigbee St does not have units with air conditioning.
