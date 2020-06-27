All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:53 PM

9653 Easter Way

9653 Easter Way · No Longer Available
Location

9653 Easter Way, San Diego, CA 92121
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Town home centrally located in UTC and easy to get to UCSD, UTC Mall, I-5 & I-805 freeways, Hospitals and much much more.

The town home is 2 stories and has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. New paint, flooring, and fixtures. Large open kitchen and living room. Large bedrooms with extra closets and storage.

Washer and Dryer are included and located in a separate room in the large patio area.

There are 2 designated parking spots, one covered and one uncovered. There is also street parking available.

Water and Trash are included in your rent.

This unit has a self showing Rently.com lockbox. Go view the unit at a time that works with your schedule.
After viewing please apply at www.PriorityOneSD.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9653 Easter Way have any available units?
9653 Easter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9653 Easter Way have?
Some of 9653 Easter Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9653 Easter Way currently offering any rent specials?
9653 Easter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9653 Easter Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9653 Easter Way is pet friendly.
Does 9653 Easter Way offer parking?
Yes, 9653 Easter Way offers parking.
Does 9653 Easter Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9653 Easter Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9653 Easter Way have a pool?
No, 9653 Easter Way does not have a pool.
Does 9653 Easter Way have accessible units?
No, 9653 Easter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9653 Easter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9653 Easter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
