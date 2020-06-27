9653 Easter Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Town home centrally located in UTC and easy to get to UCSD, UTC Mall, I-5 & I-805 freeways, Hospitals and much much more.



The town home is 2 stories and has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. New paint, flooring, and fixtures. Large open kitchen and living room. Large bedrooms with extra closets and storage.



Washer and Dryer are included and located in a separate room in the large patio area.



There are 2 designated parking spots, one covered and one uncovered. There is also street parking available.



Water and Trash are included in your rent.



This unit has a self showing Rently.com lockbox. Go view the unit at a time that works with your schedule.

After viewing please apply at www.PriorityOneSD.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,950, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.