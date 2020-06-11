All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

9560-6 Compass Point Drive S.

9560 Compass Point Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

9560 Compass Point Dr S, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mira Mesa, 9560 Compass Point Dr South #6, AC, Close to Ralphs Shopping Center - Beautiful Las Casitas home with marble entryway and master bathroom, easy care ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and family room, master has large walk-in closet and 4th bedroom is set up as a retreat for the master bedroom.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5067540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. have any available units?
9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. have?
Some of 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. currently offering any rent specials?
9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. is pet friendly.
Does 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. offer parking?
Yes, 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. offers parking.
Does 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. have a pool?
No, 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. does not have a pool.
Does 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. have accessible units?
No, 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. does not have accessible units.
Does 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9560-6 Compass Point Drive S. has units with dishwashers.
