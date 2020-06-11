9560-6 Compass Point Drive S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Mira Mesa, 9560 Compass Point Dr South #6, AC, Close to Ralphs Shopping Center - Beautiful Las Casitas home with marble entryway and master bathroom, easy care ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and family room, master has large walk-in closet and 4th bedroom is set up as a retreat for the master bedroom.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE5067540)