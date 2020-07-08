All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

9310 Towne Centre Drive

9310 Towne Centre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9310 Towne Centre Drive, San Diego, CA 92121
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
You can do a virtual walkthrough at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Myqty3Al5Bs&t=9s.

Since you are familiar with this area I can outline some of the unique features for a local professional:
Individual townhome in smaller complex
Personal garage with own washer and dryer inside
Single car garage with one reserved space just outside garage (about 20 ft. away)
Street parking
New Central HVAC (not rented AC electric units like big complex)
Upgraded appliances.
Wood floor in large living room, cable outlets
Private deck off living room.
Pool, hot tub in complex.
Near everything:
805, 5, 52 highways
Across street from Westfield UTC mall (24Hour Fitness with lap pool and basketball courts and gym)
Near Costa Verde (Subway, McDonalds, Starbucks)
1.1 mi to UCSD Medical
Excellent University City schools.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9310-towne-centre-dr-san-diego-ca-92121-usa-unit-73/6ef6d509-eb04-4c7d-8920-6d2bb1f239f3

(RLNE5803965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9310 Towne Centre Drive have any available units?
9310 Towne Centre Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9310 Towne Centre Drive have?
Some of 9310 Towne Centre Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9310 Towne Centre Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9310 Towne Centre Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9310 Towne Centre Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9310 Towne Centre Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9310 Towne Centre Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9310 Towne Centre Drive offers parking.
Does 9310 Towne Centre Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9310 Towne Centre Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9310 Towne Centre Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9310 Towne Centre Drive has a pool.
Does 9310 Towne Centre Drive have accessible units?
No, 9310 Towne Centre Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9310 Towne Centre Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9310 Towne Centre Drive has units with dishwashers.

