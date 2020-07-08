9310 Towne Centre Drive

Amenities
You can do a virtual walkthrough at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Myqty3Al5Bs&t=9s.
Since you are familiar with this area I can outline some of the unique features for a local professional:
Individual townhome in smaller complex
Personal garage with own washer and dryer inside
Single car garage with one reserved space just outside garage (about 20 ft. away)
Street parking
New Central HVAC (not rented AC electric units like big complex)
Upgraded appliances.
Wood floor in large living room, cable outlets
Private deck off living room.
Pool, hot tub in complex.
Near everything:
805, 5, 52 highways
Across street from Westfield UTC mall (24Hour Fitness with lap pool and basketball courts and gym)
Near Costa Verde (Subway, McDonalds, Starbucks)
1.1 mi to UCSD Medical
Excellent University City schools.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9310-towne-centre-dr-san-diego-ca-92121-usa-unit-73/6ef6d509-eb04-4c7d-8920-6d2bb1f239f3
