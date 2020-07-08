9310 Towne Centre Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

You can do a virtual walkthrough at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Myqty3Al5Bs&t=9s.



Since you are familiar with this area I can outline some of the unique features for a local professional:

Individual townhome in smaller complex

Personal garage with own washer and dryer inside

Single car garage with one reserved space just outside garage (about 20 ft. away)

Street parking

New Central HVAC (not rented AC electric units like big complex)

Upgraded appliances.

Wood floor in large living room, cable outlets

Private deck off living room.

Pool, hot tub in complex.

Near everything:

805, 5, 52 highways

Across street from Westfield UTC mall (24Hour Fitness with lap pool and basketball courts and gym)

Near Costa Verde (Subway, McDonalds, Starbucks)

1.1 mi to UCSD Medical

Excellent University City schools.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9310-towne-centre-dr-san-diego-ca-92121-usa-unit-73/6ef6d509-eb04-4c7d-8920-6d2bb1f239f3



