Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

919 Agate Street 2

919 Agate Street · (775) 225-4189
Location

919 Agate Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1785 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Agate Street Condo - Property Id: 178619

Fully furnished executive townhome located with 4 blocks of the beach! Full beach and San Diego views from the rooftop deck that features a gas grill, hot tub, fountain and dining/lounging area. One CalKing bedroom suite with generous walk in closets and each guest room has a queen bed, 10' closets and luxury linens. All rooms have flatscreen televisions with ROKU and WIFI.

Gourmet kitchen is HUGE with Viking range, GE PROFILE 29 cu ft refrigerator/freezer, warming drawer, wine cooler, walk in pantry and Bosch dishwasher.

Custom leather furnishing in the living area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/919-agate-street-san-diego-ca-unit-2/178619
Property Id 178619

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 919 Agate Street 2 have any available units?
919 Agate Street 2 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Agate Street 2 have?
Some of 919 Agate Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Agate Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
919 Agate Street 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Agate Street 2 pet-friendly?
No, 919 Agate Street 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 919 Agate Street 2 offer parking?
No, 919 Agate Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 919 Agate Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Agate Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Agate Street 2 have a pool?
No, 919 Agate Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 919 Agate Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 919 Agate Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Agate Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Agate Street 2 has units with dishwashers.

