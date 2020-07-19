919 Agate Street 2.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Agate Street Condo - Property Id: 178619



Fully furnished executive townhome located with 4 blocks of the beach! Full beach and San Diego views from the rooftop deck that features a gas grill, hot tub, fountain and dining/lounging area. One CalKing bedroom suite with generous walk in closets and each guest room has a queen bed, 10' closets and luxury linens. All rooms have flatscreen televisions with ROKU and WIFI.



Gourmet kitchen is HUGE with Viking range, GE PROFILE 29 cu ft refrigerator/freezer, warming drawer, wine cooler, walk in pantry and Bosch dishwasher.



Custom leather furnishing in the living area

No Pets Allowed



