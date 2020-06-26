All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

9130 Gramercy Dr. #409

9130 Gramercy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9130 Gramercy Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
***New Listing: 1BD/1BA in Woodbridge*** - Welcome to Woodbridge! This 1BD/ 1BA is a top floor unit that is conveniently located by the pool/spa. The unit includes all appliances and comes with two parking spaces. The living room is spacious with a balcony that includes extra storage and the master bedroom includes a walk in closet.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4987674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 have any available units?
9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 have?
Some of 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 currently offering any rent specials?
9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 pet-friendly?
No, 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 offer parking?
Yes, 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 offers parking.
Does 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 have a pool?
Yes, 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 has a pool.
Does 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 have accessible units?
No, 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9130 Gramercy Dr. #409 does not have units with dishwashers.
