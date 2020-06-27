Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9099 Capricorn Way Available 08/15/19 Mira Mesa, 9099 Capricorn Way- Large Corner Lot! - Fantastic Location! This 4 bedroom single level is situated on a spacious corner lot and just minutes to Ralphs shopping center, movies, restaurants, 15 and 56! Cozy fireplace in the living room, roomy eat-in kitchen, convenient indoor laundry room, 4th bedroom is perfect for a den. Owner will consider pets on approval with an additional $500 per pet.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE3477961)