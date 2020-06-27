All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9099 Capricorn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9099 Capricorn Way
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

9099 Capricorn Way

9099 Capricorn Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9099 Capricorn Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9099 Capricorn Way Available 08/15/19 Mira Mesa, 9099 Capricorn Way- Large Corner Lot! - Fantastic Location! This 4 bedroom single level is situated on a spacious corner lot and just minutes to Ralphs shopping center, movies, restaurants, 15 and 56! Cozy fireplace in the living room, roomy eat-in kitchen, convenient indoor laundry room, 4th bedroom is perfect for a den. Owner will consider pets on approval with an additional $500 per pet.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE3477961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9099 Capricorn Way have any available units?
9099 Capricorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9099 Capricorn Way have?
Some of 9099 Capricorn Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9099 Capricorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
9099 Capricorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9099 Capricorn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9099 Capricorn Way is pet friendly.
Does 9099 Capricorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 9099 Capricorn Way offers parking.
Does 9099 Capricorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9099 Capricorn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9099 Capricorn Way have a pool?
No, 9099 Capricorn Way does not have a pool.
Does 9099 Capricorn Way have accessible units?
No, 9099 Capricorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9099 Capricorn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9099 Capricorn Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University