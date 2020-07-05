All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
909 27th St
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

909 27th St

909 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 27th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Stunning 3B/3.5BA New Construction Townhouse w/ Downtown View, W/D & A/C! - AVAILABLE APRIL 10!

Stunning 3B/3.5BA townhouse available for lease in Golden Hill featuring 1355 SF of living space over three levels. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Built in 2017! Nicely maintained small HOA
-West-facing downtown San Diego view from rooftop balcony makes for gorgeous sunsets!
-Patio off front entry great for relaxing
-Spacious living room on main level w/ balcony & decorative fireplace
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances
-Three master suites, one on each level! Each with their own private upgraded bathroom
-Upstairs suite has huge walk-in closet
-Sliding barn doors on multiple bathrooms
-Stacked washer/dryer provided!
-2 car attached garage
-Central A/C & heat
-Half bathroom on main level for convenience

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3375
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOAwoqfghC8
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Golden Hill
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- YEAR BUILT: 2017

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: Ring security system (tenant responsibility to activate and maintain if desired). Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5698994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 27th St have any available units?
909 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 27th St have?
Some of 909 27th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
909 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 909 27th St offer parking?
Yes, 909 27th St offers parking.
Does 909 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 27th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 27th St have a pool?
No, 909 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 909 27th St have accessible units?
No, 909 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 909 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.

