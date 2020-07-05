909 27th St

Amenities

Stunning 3B/3.5BA New Construction Townhouse w/ Downtown View, W/D & A/C! - AVAILABLE APRIL 10!



Stunning 3B/3.5BA townhouse available for lease in Golden Hill featuring 1355 SF of living space over three levels. This nicely upgraded property boasts:

-Built in 2017! Nicely maintained small HOA

-West-facing downtown San Diego view from rooftop balcony makes for gorgeous sunsets!

-Patio off front entry great for relaxing

-Spacious living room on main level w/ balcony & decorative fireplace

-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances

-Three master suites, one on each level! Each with their own private upgraded bathroom

-Upstairs suite has huge walk-in closet

-Sliding barn doors on multiple bathrooms

-Stacked washer/dryer provided!

-2 car attached garage

-Central A/C & heat

-Half bathroom on main level for convenience



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3375

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOAwoqfghC8

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Golden Hill

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- YEAR BUILT: 2017



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: Ring security system (tenant responsibility to activate and maintain if desired). Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



