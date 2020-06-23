All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 908 Merlin Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
908 Merlin Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

908 Merlin Dr.

908 Merlin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

908 Merlin Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9bd8490a6 ----
One Bedroom One Bathroom unit
1295.00
60th street
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply.
No
Yes
Come check out this 1bedroom 1 bathroom unit in the Emerald Hills area of San Diego. This unit sits bellow a home that faces the street of Marlin. You can access the unit via the gate to the side of the garage and then down some steps and turn to the left you will see the front door. Wood flooring throughout this unit and a upgraded bathroom. Large living room to relax and watch sunday football. Due to the location the back yard is shared with the tenant living above. A bbq is provided for your use and enjoyment. (tb)

Click on the I am interested button above to set up a showing! (**If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the \'Apply Now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work!
Noble Real Estate Services
www.NobleProperties.info
1371 Presioca St.
Spring Valley
CA
91977
1595
Leasing
Showings@nobleproperties.info
(619)575-6200 x204
2018/9/29

Six Months Lease

Appliances
Balcony/Patio/Deck
Bathroom
Cabinets
Closets
Kitchen
Laminate Flooring
Stove
Views Available
W/D In Unit
Washer And Dryer Connections
Washer And Dryer Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Merlin Dr. have any available units?
908 Merlin Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Merlin Dr. have?
Some of 908 Merlin Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Merlin Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
908 Merlin Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Merlin Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Merlin Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 908 Merlin Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 908 Merlin Dr. does offer parking.
Does 908 Merlin Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Merlin Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Merlin Dr. have a pool?
No, 908 Merlin Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 908 Merlin Dr. have accessible units?
No, 908 Merlin Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Merlin Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Merlin Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University