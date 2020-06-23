908 Merlin Dr.

Amenities
One Bedroom One Bathroom unit
1295.00
60th street
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply.
No
Yes
Come check out this 1bedroom 1 bathroom unit in the Emerald Hills area of San Diego. This unit sits bellow a home that faces the street of Marlin. You can access the unit via the gate to the side of the garage and then down some steps and turn to the left you will see the front door. Wood flooring throughout this unit and a upgraded bathroom. Large living room to relax and watch sunday football. Due to the location the back yard is shared with the tenant living above. A bbq is provided for your use and enjoyment. (tb)
Six Months Lease
Appliances
Balcony/Patio/Deck
Bathroom
Cabinets
Closets
Kitchen
Laminate Flooring
Stove
Views Available
W/D In Unit
Washer And Dryer Connections
Washer And Dryer Unit