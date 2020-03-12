All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9017 Bogata Circle

9017 Bogata Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9017 Bogata Circle, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
9017 Bogata Circle Available 02/08/19 NEW LISTING: Pristine 2Bdrm with tile floors throughout, 2 car garage, fenced yard! - This single level home is a must see. It is impeccably maintained with beautiful green landscaping in the front and back yard. Located on a cul de sac in Mira Mesa, it is walking distance to shopping, restaurants and various services. 2 car garage has an automatic opener and plenty of room for storage. The flooring is tile throughout, no carpet! Laundry hook ups are inside the home in a laundry room. Master bedroom has its own private bathroom with a walk in shower. No pets and no smoking.

To schedule a showing, please go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3540795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9017 Bogata Circle have any available units?
9017 Bogata Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 9017 Bogata Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9017 Bogata Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9017 Bogata Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9017 Bogata Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9017 Bogata Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9017 Bogata Circle does offer parking.
Does 9017 Bogata Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9017 Bogata Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9017 Bogata Circle have a pool?
No, 9017 Bogata Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9017 Bogata Circle have accessible units?
No, 9017 Bogata Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9017 Bogata Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9017 Bogata Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9017 Bogata Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9017 Bogata Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
