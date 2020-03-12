Amenities

w/d hookup garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

9017 Bogata Circle Available 02/08/19 NEW LISTING: Pristine 2Bdrm with tile floors throughout, 2 car garage, fenced yard! - This single level home is a must see. It is impeccably maintained with beautiful green landscaping in the front and back yard. Located on a cul de sac in Mira Mesa, it is walking distance to shopping, restaurants and various services. 2 car garage has an automatic opener and plenty of room for storage. The flooring is tile throughout, no carpet! Laundry hook ups are inside the home in a laundry room. Master bedroom has its own private bathroom with a walk in shower. No pets and no smoking.



To schedule a showing, please go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE3540795)