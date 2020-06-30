All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

9012 Sundance Court

9012 Sundance Court
Location

9012 Sundance Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
9012 Sundance Court Available 04/01/20 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in San Diego available April 1, 2020 - Beautiful light and bright 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in San Diego available for move in April 1, 2020. This is a 2 story home and is 2,692 square feet and located at the end of a cul-de-sac. As you enter this home the first thing you see are the large picture windows with a beautiful view of San Diego, on a clear day you can see all the way to the ocean. From the entry, you will walk through the formal living room and dining room. The kitchen is beautifully upgraded kitchen complete with a double oven, large island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a beautiful family room complete with a gas fireplace and large doors that open out to the incredible yard. Downstairs you will also find a newly renovated full bathroom, 1 bedroom and access to the 2 car garage.

Upstairs you will find 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom is large and complete with an ensuite bathroom and balcony/deck with incredible views. Additionally, there are 2 more standard style bedrooms, the 5th bedroom in the home is located upstairs and is a loft style bedroom, and the final 6th bedroom is massive in size, perfect for a large bedroom, play room, bonus room, additional family/game room - the options are unlimited. The 3rd bathroom, located on the second floor is newly renovated.

The backyard of this home is a tropical oasis complete with a beautiful swimming pool, Jacuzzi, gas fire pit, patio and BBQ/Bar Island (BBQ and gas fire pit are both fueled by natural gas). The yard is fully fenced and the lower section of the yard is complete with mature landscaping. On the side of the house there is a storage shed for tenant use. Contact Lisa via 619-549-0296 or lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com to discuss any questions or to set up a showing of the home. Showings are by appointment only. Do not disturb occupants. Please see below for rental requirements and details on the property.

Rent: $4295.00 per month
Security Deposit: $4295.00
Income Qualifications: 3xs rent in combined income
Credit Requirements: Must have good credit, no collections, no evictions
Tenant pays all utilities. Pool service is paid by the owner.

Pets: Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with excellent rental references. If approved there will be an additional $500.00-$1000 refundable pet deposit.

Appliances: Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are available for tenant use until they no longer work or need maintenance, at that point the owner will pay to have them removed and tenant will need to provide their own.

(RLNE5595729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9012 Sundance Court have any available units?
9012 Sundance Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9012 Sundance Court have?
Some of 9012 Sundance Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9012 Sundance Court currently offering any rent specials?
9012 Sundance Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9012 Sundance Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9012 Sundance Court is pet friendly.
Does 9012 Sundance Court offer parking?
Yes, 9012 Sundance Court offers parking.
Does 9012 Sundance Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9012 Sundance Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9012 Sundance Court have a pool?
Yes, 9012 Sundance Court has a pool.
Does 9012 Sundance Court have accessible units?
No, 9012 Sundance Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9012 Sundance Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9012 Sundance Court does not have units with dishwashers.

