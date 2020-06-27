8939 Promenade North Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed Condo in Spectrum - Property Id: 131409



Pet Friendly condo for rent in Spectrum - Large two bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom condo with two car side by side garage. The unit has hardwood floors, quartz countertops, GE appliances, shutters, balcony and Whirlpool washer and dryer. The condo is located in a quiet and friendly community with a gym and BBQ area. Centrally located in San Diego county between the 163 and 15 freeways with easy access to downtown or north county. Available first week of July, 2019. Pets under 50 lbs accepted.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131409p

Property Id 131409



