All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8939 Promenade North Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8939 Promenade North Pl
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

8939 Promenade North Pl

8939 Promenade North Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Kearny Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8939 Promenade North Place, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed Condo in Spectrum - Property Id: 131409

Pet Friendly condo for rent in Spectrum - Large two bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom condo with two car side by side garage. The unit has hardwood floors, quartz countertops, GE appliances, shutters, balcony and Whirlpool washer and dryer. The condo is located in a quiet and friendly community with a gym and BBQ area. Centrally located in San Diego county between the 163 and 15 freeways with easy access to downtown or north county. Available first week of July, 2019. Pets under 50 lbs accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131409p
Property Id 131409

(RLNE5013072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8939 Promenade North Pl have any available units?
8939 Promenade North Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8939 Promenade North Pl have?
Some of 8939 Promenade North Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8939 Promenade North Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8939 Promenade North Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8939 Promenade North Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8939 Promenade North Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8939 Promenade North Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8939 Promenade North Pl offers parking.
Does 8939 Promenade North Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8939 Promenade North Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8939 Promenade North Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8939 Promenade North Pl has a pool.
Does 8939 Promenade North Pl have accessible units?
No, 8939 Promenade North Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8939 Promenade North Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8939 Promenade North Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University