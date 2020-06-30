All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 892 Picador Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
892 Picador Blvd
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

892 Picador Blvd

892 Picador Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

892 Picador Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 892 Picador Blvd have any available units?
892 Picador Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 892 Picador Blvd have?
Some of 892 Picador Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 892 Picador Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
892 Picador Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 892 Picador Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 892 Picador Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 892 Picador Blvd offer parking?
No, 892 Picador Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 892 Picador Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 892 Picador Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 892 Picador Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 892 Picador Blvd has a pool.
Does 892 Picador Blvd have accessible units?
No, 892 Picador Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 892 Picador Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 892 Picador Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University