Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
892 Picador Blvd
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
892 Picador Blvd
892 Picador Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
892 Picador Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 892 Picador Blvd have any available units?
892 Picador Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 892 Picador Blvd have?
Some of 892 Picador Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 892 Picador Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
892 Picador Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 892 Picador Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 892 Picador Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 892 Picador Blvd offer parking?
No, 892 Picador Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 892 Picador Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 892 Picador Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 892 Picador Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 892 Picador Blvd has a pool.
Does 892 Picador Blvd have accessible units?
No, 892 Picador Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 892 Picador Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 892 Picador Blvd has units with dishwashers.
