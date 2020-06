Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym pool hot tub

Aloft is a spectacular modern loft development in the downtown San Diego neighborhood of Cortez Hill. This quiet building gives its residents the downtown lifestyle mixed with the quaintness of neighborhood life. Aloft has all the amenities to make a life of leisure including a concierge, pool, spa, fitness center, and even a park right across the street.