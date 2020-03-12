All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

889 Armada Terrace

889 Armada Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

889 Armada Terrace, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lease with PANORAMIC VIEWS of the BAY - DOWNTOWN SKYLINE – CORONADO. Shelter Island Bay, Restaurants, the San Diego Yacht Club and Trails are all situated up the street. Shelter Island is right up Rosecrans with tons to do and see in the highly-sought after La Playa neighborhood of Point Loma. Corner of Armada Terrace and Bessemer St. 889 Armada Terrace: This home features 5 bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms, living, dining, balcony, patio, bonus entertainment room with attached 2 car-garage. It has entertainer's dream wrap-around yard that you can BBQ or garden all year long in dream wrap-around yard. Enjoy the Views of downtown skyline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 Armada Terrace have any available units?
889 Armada Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 889 Armada Terrace have?
Some of 889 Armada Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 889 Armada Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
889 Armada Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 Armada Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 889 Armada Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 889 Armada Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 889 Armada Terrace offers parking.
Does 889 Armada Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 889 Armada Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 Armada Terrace have a pool?
No, 889 Armada Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 889 Armada Terrace have accessible units?
No, 889 Armada Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 889 Armada Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 889 Armada Terrace has units with dishwashers.
