Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Lease with PANORAMIC VIEWS of the BAY - DOWNTOWN SKYLINE – CORONADO. Shelter Island Bay, Restaurants, the San Diego Yacht Club and Trails are all situated up the street. Shelter Island is right up Rosecrans with tons to do and see in the highly-sought after La Playa neighborhood of Point Loma. Corner of Armada Terrace and Bessemer St. 889 Armada Terrace: This home features 5 bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms, living, dining, balcony, patio, bonus entertainment room with attached 2 car-garage. It has entertainer's dream wrap-around yard that you can BBQ or garden all year long in dream wrap-around yard. Enjoy the Views of downtown skyline.