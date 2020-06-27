8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Spectacular 1450 sqft+ single floor condo in La Jolla. This 3 bd, 2 ba condo offers spacious living with amazing shopping & restaurants right outside your door. This single story property has a large kitchen with eat at bar, lots of counter space & storage for the best of chefs. This open floor plan offers peaceful living right in the heart of UTC. Includes washer and dryer stacked inside the unit. In addition this private community offers, 2 underground parking, covered guest parking, a pool, spa & tennis courts. Pets varies upon approval from mgmt.



Owners prefer only 3 tenant max in the unit, anything more will be secondary on their list.

For additional information or to schedule a viewing please respond to the ad or call us at 877-951-7767 x 2