All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208

8880 Villa La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8880 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Spectacular 1450 sqft+ single floor condo in La Jolla. This 3 bd, 2 ba condo offers spacious living with amazing shopping & restaurants right outside your door. This single story property has a large kitchen with eat at bar, lots of counter space & storage for the best of chefs. This open floor plan offers peaceful living right in the heart of UTC. Includes washer and dryer stacked inside the unit. In addition this private community offers, 2 underground parking, covered guest parking, a pool, spa & tennis courts. Pets varies upon approval from mgmt.

Owners prefer only 3 tenant max in the unit, anything more will be secondary on their list.
For additional information or to schedule a viewing please respond to the ad or call us at 877-951-7767 x 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 have any available units?
8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 have?
Some of 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 currently offering any rent specials?
8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 is pet friendly.
Does 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 offer parking?
Yes, 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 offers parking.
Does 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 have a pool?
Yes, 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 has a pool.
Does 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 have accessible units?
No, 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8880 Villa La Jolla Dr. #208 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University