8862 Promenade North Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Kearny Mesa, 8862 Promenade North Pl, Wd Flrs, Quartz Counters, AC, 2 Car Garage! - Stunning modern townhome located in the Promenade at Spectrum development of Kearny Mesa. Conveniently located near the 805, 163, 52, and 15 freeways and 5 minutes to the Convoy area with restaurants and businesses. 20 minutes to Downtown, UCSD, and SDSU.



The open floor plan features a living room, kitchen, and dining area with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator and dishwasher), hardwood floors, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans. Guest half bathroom is downstairs. The spacious master bedroom has double closet space and an attached bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in shower. The second bedroom has a walk-in closet and separate bathroom.



Unit also includes a washer and dryer, a spacious 2 car side-by-side garage, and a balcony. Community amenities include a fitness center and BBQ / picnic area.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



