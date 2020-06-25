8814 Spectrum Center Blvd..

Amenities

Absolutely Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage For Rent! - Absolutely Gorgeous TownHome!

2 bedroom 2 bath 2 stories w/2 car garage. w/direct access

Excellent Location in Kearny Mesa



Parks, shopping, row of restaurants are just within reach!

Just to name a few great features:

- Upgraded kitchen and bath

- Top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances

- High ceiling, open plan offers great flow between living room, dinning room and kitchen.

- Covered patio for you to enjoy no matter rain or shine.

- Community: park is just outside your door step

- Great, healthy, upscale living with affordable price



For correct application, please call the office!

858-715-0688

Top Notch Realty Inc.



No Pets Allowed



