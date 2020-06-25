8814 Spectrum Center Blvd..

Amenities
Absolutely Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage For Rent! - Absolutely Gorgeous TownHome!
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 stories w/2 car garage. w/direct access
Excellent Location in Kearny Mesa
Parks, shopping, row of restaurants are just within reach!
Just to name a few great features:
- Upgraded kitchen and bath
- Top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances
- High ceiling, open plan offers great flow between living room, dinning room and kitchen.
- Covered patio for you to enjoy no matter rain or shine.
- Community: park is just outside your door step
- Great, healthy, upscale living with affordable price
For correct application, please call the office!
858-715-0688
Top Notch Realty Inc.
No Pets Allowed
