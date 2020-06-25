All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8814 Spectrum Center Blvd.

8814 Spectrum Center Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8814 Spectrum Center Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage For Rent! - Absolutely Gorgeous TownHome!
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 stories w/2 car garage. w/direct access
Excellent Location in Kearny Mesa

Parks, shopping, row of restaurants are just within reach!
Just to name a few great features:
- Upgraded kitchen and bath
- Top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances
- High ceiling, open plan offers great flow between living room, dinning room and kitchen.
- Covered patio for you to enjoy no matter rain or shine.
- Community: park is just outside your door step
- Great, healthy, upscale living with affordable price

For correct application, please call the office!
858-715-0688
Top Notch Realty Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1907464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

