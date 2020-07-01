All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020

8778 Park Run Road

8778 Park Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

8778 Park Run Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Home in Desirable Rancho Penasquitos!! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home in Rancho Pensquitos has granite counter tops, solid surface flooring downstairs, neutral carpet in the bedrooms, fireplace, private backyard, washer/dryer hookups, and an attached two care garage. The family room has a pass through, shuttered opening that opens into the living room for open concept entertaining. Immediate availability. Ready for you to make this house your home!

Core Property Group is the authorized agent for this property. We strive to protect all consumers.
DRE #01888706

$35 screening fee for all 18+ years of age
Minimum credit score of 650
Income 2 1/2 times the rent
Security Deposit $3350
Gardener is included in the rent

(RLNE5640589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8778 Park Run Road have any available units?
8778 Park Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8778 Park Run Road have?
Some of 8778 Park Run Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8778 Park Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
8778 Park Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8778 Park Run Road pet-friendly?
No, 8778 Park Run Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8778 Park Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 8778 Park Run Road offers parking.
Does 8778 Park Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8778 Park Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8778 Park Run Road have a pool?
No, 8778 Park Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 8778 Park Run Road have accessible units?
No, 8778 Park Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8778 Park Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8778 Park Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.

